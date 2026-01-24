Agents of the ATESH partisan movement, operating within the 33rd separate motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, reported another non-combat loss among the invaders in the Kirovsky district of temporarily occupied Donetsk. A conflict between Russian servicemen, accompanied by alcohol consumption and a dispute over looted property, ended in a shootout and the death of one of the participants. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the underground, three Russian servicemen were relaxing in one of the local establishments, trying to divide the "trophies" brought from advanced positions. The stumbling block was a common thermal imager, which the occupiers planned to profitably resell.

Since they failed to reach an agreement, one of the servicemen pulled out a pistol, and the further clarification of relations moved outside the bar, where shots were fired. One of the occupiers died on the spot.

Attempts to conceal the incident

The regiment command is currently taking urgent measures to limit the spread of information about this incident and prevent its disclosure outside the military unit. According to ATESH, they are trying to "hush up" the case, оформлюючи documents as "careless handling of weapons". Thus, the leadership is trying to avoid recording another non-combat loss and unnecessary checks from the higher headquarters, hiding the true level of discipline among the personnel.

