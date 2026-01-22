The ATESH partisan movement reports on the forced measures taken by the Russian military leadership to strengthen the defense of rear facilities on the occupied peninsula. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to agents from the 18th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment, units of "Irishmen" from the "Española" brigade and the "Vile Eight" group from the 106th Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces arrived in Crimea. These forces are usually used in the most difficult sections of the front, but now they have been recalled to perform tasks in the rear.

Strengthening air defense and combating drones

Experienced groups of paratroopers and mercenaries will act as a kind of "fire brigade". The main task of the arrived units is to protect critical military facilities from regular attacks by Ukrainian drones.

In addition to direct duty, elite fighters are to transfer combat experience to local garrisons, which for a long time have not been able to demonstrate effective results in countering drones of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Depletion of front-line reserves

The transfer of regular units from the front line indicates serious problems of the occupiers with security in Crimea. The decision of the Russian command to actually expose certain sections of the active front for the sake of protecting logistical hubs and airfields on the peninsula confirms the success of recent operations of the Ukrainian military. Representatives of the ATESH movement note that they continue to record the movement of enemy forces and transmit relevant coordinates directly to the Ukrainian command.

