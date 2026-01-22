Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 21, 10:20 PM • 8868 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 18197 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 22499 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 35587 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 23705 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 37039 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 38809 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21198 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 22025 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 39986 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Passed competitive selection": lawyer Shevchuk explained how he got into the commission for the election of the deputy head of the SAPOJanuary 21, 08:27 PM • 6390 views
Putin ready to allocate $1 billion from frozen assets to Trump's "Peace Council"January 21, 08:44 PM • 4242 views
Meloni postponed signing up for Trump's "Peace Council" due to legal risksJanuary 21, 08:53 PM • 5918 views
Seven new countries have joined Trump's "Peace Council"January 21, 09:29 PM • 4694 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism05:36 AM • 3488 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 35652 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 37082 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 34506 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 38840 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 53916 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Elon Musk
Leonardo da Vinci
Taylor Swift
Actual places
United States
Greenland
Ukraine
Davos
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 3772 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 9078 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 10378 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 34469 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 30041 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
James Webb Space Telescope

Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2014 views

The partisan movement ATESH reports on the transfer of the "Irish" and "Vile Eight" units to Crimea. These forces will be used to protect military facilities from Ukrainian drone attacks.

Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH

The ATESH partisan movement reports on the forced measures taken by the Russian military leadership to strengthen the defense of rear facilities on the occupied peninsula. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to agents from the 18th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment, units of "Irishmen" from the "Española" brigade and the "Vile Eight" group from the 106th Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces arrived in Crimea. These forces are usually used in the most difficult sections of the front, but now they have been recalled to perform tasks in the rear.

Strengthening air defense and combating drones

Experienced groups of paratroopers and mercenaries will act as a kind of "fire brigade". The main task of the arrived units is to protect critical military facilities from regular attacks by Ukrainian drones.

Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substation18.01.26, 06:30 • 20059 views

In addition to direct duty, elite fighters are to transfer combat experience to local garrisons, which for a long time have not been able to demonstrate effective results in countering drones of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Depletion of front-line reserves

The transfer of regular units from the front line indicates serious problems of the occupiers with security in Crimea. The decision of the Russian command to actually expose certain sections of the active front for the sake of protecting logistical hubs and airfields on the peninsula confirms the success of recent operations of the Ukrainian military. Representatives of the ATESH movement note that they continue to record the movement of enemy forces and transmit relevant coordinates directly to the Ukrainian command. 

Kremlin hands over occupied Mariupol to Kadyrovites in exchange for loyalty - ATESH17.01.26, 07:22 • 4525 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine