The ATESH partisan movement reported on Moscow's plans to transfer the temporarily occupied Mariupol and the surrounding region under the full influence of Chechen groups. According to resistance agents, additional "Akhmat" units are already arriving in the city to finally monopolize local resources. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The main interest of Chechen militants is the industrial potential of the destroyed city. The Kremlin has effectively given permission to plunder the region, ignoring the interests of both local residents and ordinary collaborators.

ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian Samara

The main interest of the Kadyrovites is focused precisely on the enormous industrial potential of the destroyed Mariupol. With permission from the Kremlin, the city is effectively being given over to plunder in exchange for loyalty, while the interests of local residents or ordinary Russian collaborators are not taken into account - ATESH notes.

New "masters" on the city streets

Mariupol residents are increasingly recording the presence of militants in elite SUVs, who demonstratively violate rules and demonstrate their superiority over other occupation units.

Local residents are increasingly noticing a large number of Caucasian military personnel with "Akhmat" chevrons on the city streets, moving in expensive SUVs without license plates or with fake signs. Such demonstrative behavior confirms their confidence in complete impunity and the status of new "masters" of the region - the partisans report.

The partisans emphasize that they are already recording the locations of the newly arrived "businessmen in uniform" and tracking their movement routes for further data transfer to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Occupiers are forcibly converting civilian hospitals in Zaporizhzhia to the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense - ATESH