Kremlin hands over occupied Mariupol to Kadyrovites in exchange for loyalty - ATESH

12:18 AM • 4430 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 13726 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 17930 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 23213 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 20539 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 37033 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 32562 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28178 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26009 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25376 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Czech Republic to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine to combat dronesJanuary 16, 08:46 PM • 9222 views
Kadyrov's son urgently transported to Moscow hospital after car accident - Russian mediaJanuary 16, 09:01 PM • 5412 views
CPC Blend oil prices collapsed due to drone attacks in the Black SeaJanuary 16, 09:17 PM • 2614 views
Kia technician sues company over serious injury during car repairJanuary 16, 09:47 PM • 3354 views
Trump administration considers creating a "Peace Council" for Ukraine, modeled after GazaJanuary 16, 10:29 PM • 3526 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 05:23 PM • 23216 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 16543 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 48953 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 80152 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 98727 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbot03:45 AM • 958 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhoto12:47 AM • 1872 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 7640 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 20931 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 25711 views
Kremlin hands over occupied Mariupol to Kadyrovites in exchange for loyalty - ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

ATESH reported that Moscow plans to transfer occupied Mariupol under the full influence of Chechen groups. Additional "Akhmat" units are arriving in the city to monopolize local resources and industrial potential.

Kremlin hands over occupied Mariupol to Kadyrovites in exchange for loyalty - ATESH

The ATESH partisan movement reported on Moscow's plans to transfer the temporarily occupied Mariupol and the surrounding region under the full influence of Chechen groups. According to resistance agents, additional "Akhmat" units are already arriving in the city to finally monopolize local resources. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The main interest of Chechen militants is the industrial potential of the destroyed city. The Kremlin has effectively given permission to plunder the region, ignoring the interests of both local residents and ordinary collaborators.

ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian Samara16.01.26, 07:20 • 30973 views

The main interest of the Kadyrovites is focused precisely on the enormous industrial potential of the destroyed Mariupol. With permission from the Kremlin, the city is effectively being given over to plunder in exchange for loyalty, while the interests of local residents or ordinary Russian collaborators are not taken into account

- ATESH notes.

New "masters" on the city streets

Mariupol residents are increasingly recording the presence of militants in elite SUVs, who demonstratively violate rules and demonstrate their superiority over other occupation units.

Local residents are increasingly noticing a large number of Caucasian military personnel with "Akhmat" chevrons on the city streets, moving in expensive SUVs without license plates or with fake signs. Such demonstrative behavior confirms their confidence in complete impunity and the status of new "masters" of the region

- the partisans report.

The partisans emphasize that they are already recording the locations of the newly arrived "businessmen in uniform" and tracking their movement routes for further data transfer to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. 

Occupiers are forcibly converting civilian hospitals in Zaporizhzhia to the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense - ATESH14.01.26, 21:38 • 4309 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Mariupol