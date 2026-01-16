$43.180.08
January 15, 10:04 PM • 7600 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 19709 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 26704 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 60119 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 71648 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 37824 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 34224 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 53209 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42597 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44856 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian Samara

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

The ATESH partisan movement conducted reconnaissance of the headquarters of the 2nd Russian Army in Samara, which directs offensive operations in the Pokrovsk direction. The obtained data has been transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian Samara

The ATESH partisan movement successfully conducted reconnaissance of the headquarters of the 2nd Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation, located in Samara. This facility is a key command post that directly controls the offensive operations of Russian troops in the Pokrovsk direction. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the underground, it is in this headquarters that attacks are planned and the actions of units attempting to capture Pokrovsk are coordinated. This includes the management of the following formations:

  • 21st and 30th separate guards motorized rifle brigades;
    • 385th Guards Artillery Brigade.

      Movement agents note that these units are known for their "meat assaults" tactics and huge losses among personnel. The partisans managed to gain access to internal information regarding the nature of the command's orders and the real moral and psychological state of the occupation forces.

      Reconnaissance details: from car numbers to patrol schedules

      During the operation in Samara, ATESH agents performed a significant amount of work to de-anonymize the army leadership. In particular:

      • The territory of the headquarters and all adjacent facilities were recorded.
        • The numbers of vehicles of the top leadership and operational services were identified.
          • The security system, patrol schedule were studied, and the constant presence of traffic police crews near the facility was recorded.
            • The identities of the chief of staff and a number of high-ranking officers, whom the agents saw personally, were established.

              Cooperation with the Defense Forces of Ukraine

              Representatives of the movement emphasize that they work not only externally but also have access to secret data regarding the planning of operations. All collected photo, video materials and coordinates have already been transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for further processing.

              Every their (Russian - ed.) criminal decision is recorded and will not go unanswered

              - summarized ATESH.

              Occupiers are forcibly converting civilian hospitals in Zaporizhzhia to the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense - ATESH14.01.26, 21:38 • 4138 views

              Stepan Haftko

              War in Ukraine
              Martial law
              War in Ukraine
              Pokrovsk
              Armed Forces of Ukraine