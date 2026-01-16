The ATESH partisan movement successfully conducted reconnaissance of the headquarters of the 2nd Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation, located in Samara. This facility is a key command post that directly controls the offensive operations of Russian troops in the Pokrovsk direction. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the underground, it is in this headquarters that attacks are planned and the actions of units attempting to capture Pokrovsk are coordinated. This includes the management of the following formations:

21st and 30th separate guards motorized rifle brigades;

385th Guards Artillery Brigade.

Movement agents note that these units are known for their "meat assaults" tactics and huge losses among personnel. The partisans managed to gain access to internal information regarding the nature of the command's orders and the real moral and psychological state of the occupation forces.

Reconnaissance details: from car numbers to patrol schedules

During the operation in Samara, ATESH agents performed a significant amount of work to de-anonymize the army leadership. In particular:

The territory of the headquarters and all adjacent facilities were recorded.

The numbers of vehicles of the top leadership and operational services were identified.

The security system, patrol schedule were studied, and the constant presence of traffic police crews near the facility was recorded.

The identities of the chief of staff and a number of high-ranking officers, whom the agents saw personally, were established.

Cooperation with the Defense Forces of Ukraine

Representatives of the movement emphasize that they work not only externally but also have access to secret data regarding the planning of operations. All collected photo, video materials and coordinates have already been transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for further processing.

Every their (Russian - ed.) criminal decision is recorded and will not go unanswered - summarized ATESH.

