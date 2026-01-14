In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian military administration has begun the process of forcibly subordinating civilian medical facilities to military needs. This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement, citing data from its own agents among medical personnel, UNN writes.

Details

According to the underground, the Russian military is forcing hospital management to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense. This involves redirecting a significant part of resources - equipment, medicines, and beds - to treat wounded Russian Armed Forces servicemen.

Civilian hospitals in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia are being forcibly transferred to the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense - the movement notes.

Partisans emphasize that such actions further restrict local residents' access to medical care amid an existing shortage of medicines and doctors.

Situation assessment and call to resistance

Resistance representatives believe that such steps indicate significant losses of the occupation forces at the front and are an act of lawlessness.

These steps not only indicate the critical situation of Russian forces at the front but are also another act of cynical lawlessness, when the civilian infrastructure of the occupied territories is used to support aggression - the ATESH report says.

Activists call on residents of the region, who are tired of coercion and humiliation, to join the resistance movement.

