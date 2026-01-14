$43.180.08
State of emergency in energy: what it means
05:38 PM • 6072 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 11269 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 11739 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 13477 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 14761 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 13376 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 13684 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 12183 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 20512 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Occupiers are forcibly converting civilian hospitals in Zaporizhzhia to the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense - ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

In the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian military administration is forcibly subordinating civilian hospitals to military needs. This limits local residents' access to medical care.

Occupiers are forcibly converting civilian hospitals in Zaporizhzhia to the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense - ATESH

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian military administration has begun the process of forcibly subordinating civilian medical facilities to military needs. This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement, citing data from its own agents among medical personnel, UNN writes.

Details

According to the underground, the Russian military is forcing hospital management to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense. This involves redirecting a significant part of resources - equipment, medicines, and beds - to treat wounded Russian Armed Forces servicemen.

Didn't share the girls: in Mariupol, Russians had a shootout with Kadyrovites, there is one dead and one wounded14.01.26, 09:37 • 3694 views

Civilian hospitals in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia are being forcibly transferred to the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense

- the movement notes.

Partisans emphasize that such actions further restrict local residents' access to medical care amid an existing shortage of medicines and doctors.

Situation assessment and call to resistance

Resistance representatives believe that such steps indicate significant losses of the occupation forces at the front and are an act of lawlessness.

These steps not only indicate the critical situation of Russian forces at the front but are also another act of cynical lawlessness, when the civilian infrastructure of the occupied territories is used to support aggression

- the ATESH report says.

Activists call on residents of the region, who are tired of coercion and humiliation, to join the resistance movement. 

In the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Russians are preparing systemic repressions against civilians - ATESH10.01.26, 08:01 • 4952 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast