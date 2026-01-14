In temporarily occupied Mariupol, a shootout occurred between Kadyrovites and Russian servicemen. The reason for the "duel" was local girls in a club, whom the occupiers could not share. This was reported by UNN with reference to the partisan movement "ATESH".

Details

According to the report, verbal insults quickly turned into a close-range shootout right in front of passers-by. As a result of the showdown, one Russian soldier was killed, and one fighter of the "Akhmat" unit received serious injuries.

The incident occurred near the local club "Gusi-Lebedi". At the same time, as the partisans noted, the Russian military leadership is trying to hush up the case by any means.

It is also noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared 2026 the "year of friendship of peoples", but information about an interethnic massacre in the very center of the occupied city (which the Russians consider "liberated" - ed.) looks extremely inconvenient for the Kremlin.

While Moscow stamps slogans about unity, in reality, the occupiers hate each other and are ready to kill their own over domestic conflicts. This system is rotting and devouring itself, and we carefully record every such case - the message says.

Recall

