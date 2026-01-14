$43.180.08
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
January 13, 05:19 PM
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
January 13, 02:15 PM
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
January 13, 12:46 PM
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 08:22 AM
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
January 12, 05:49 PM
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Didn't share the girls: in Mariupol, Russians had a shootout with Kadyrovites, there is one dead and one wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

In Mariupol, a shootout occurred between Kadyrovites and Russian soldiers near a club. One Russian soldier was killed, and a 'Akhmat' fighter was seriously wounded.

Didn't share the girls: in Mariupol, Russians had a shootout with Kadyrovites, there is one dead and one wounded

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, a shootout occurred between Kadyrovites and Russian servicemen. The reason for the "duel" was local girls in a club, whom the occupiers could not share. This was reported by UNN with reference to the partisan movement "ATESH".

Details

According to the report, verbal insults quickly turned into a close-range shootout right in front of passers-by. As a result of the showdown, one Russian soldier was killed, and one fighter of the "Akhmat" unit received serious injuries.

The incident occurred near the local club "Gusi-Lebedi". At the same time, as the partisans noted, the Russian military leadership is trying to hush up the case by any means.

It is also noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared 2026 the "year of friendship of peoples", but information about an interethnic massacre in the very center of the occupied city (which the Russians consider "liberated" - ed.) looks extremely inconvenient for the Kremlin.

While Moscow stamps slogans about unity, in reality, the occupiers hate each other and are ready to kill their own over domestic conflicts. This system is rotting and devouring itself, and we carefully record every such case

- the message says.

Recall

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, new trenches for burials have been recorded, which is associated with the exhumation of bodies and an increase in mortality among the civilian population.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vladimir Putin
Mariupol