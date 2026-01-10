In the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Russians are preparing systemic repressions against civilians - ATESH

$42.990.27
January 9, 08:32 PM • 10624 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 21298 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 25624 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 25920 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 22079 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 20125 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 14653 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13511 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 9820 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13399 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Trump met with oil executives after the seizure of the fifth sanctioned tankerJanuary 9, 08:57 PM
Did not mention Russia and called the war a "crisis": Qatar reacted to the strike on its embassy in KyivJanuary 9, 08:58 PM
Trump made a series of controversial statements about Putin, Greenland, NATO, and the Nobel Peace PrizeJanuary 9, 09:32 PM
American tourist dies in shark attack in US Virgin IslandsJanuary 9, 09:47 PM
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in UkraineJanuary 9, 11:09 PM
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationJanuary 8, 06:39 PM
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 86237 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
John Healey
Gustavo Petro
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
White House
Great Britain
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaJanuary 8, 08:37 AM
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeJanuary 4, 05:30 PM
In the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Russians are preparing systemic repressions against civilians - ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The ATESH partisan movement reports a change in the vector of work of the Russian punitive bodies in Vasylivka and Kamianka. The occupiers are conducting searches, seizing equipment, and detaining civilians for having Ukrainian applications on their phones.

In the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Russians are preparing systemic repressions against civilians - ATESH

The ATESH partisan movement reported a change in the vector of work of the Russian punitive bodies in the area of the settlements of Vasylivka and Kamianka. The command of the 1152nd motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Armed Forces ordered harsh "preventive measures" among the local population under the pretext of "preventive elimination of threats." This is reported by UNN.

Details

The military is being instilled with the idea that no loyal residents are left in the frontline villages. Any check of civilians begins with a search. In Kamianka, raids on private homes have been recorded, during which the occupiers seize equipment and mobile phones. The presence of any Ukrainian applications on smartphones becomes a reason for detention and "conversations" at the commandant's office.

Occupiers trying to accumulate resources in Serebryansky forest - Air Assault Forces07.01.26, 09:30 • 3988 views

Often, detentions end in open robbery of property, which is recorded in the invaders' reports as "seizure of means to ensure subversive activities."

ATESH agents among Russian servicemen collect data on officers who compile lists of "unreliable" citizens, as well as on ordinary perpetrators of abductions. Every fact of violence and robbery is documented for further transfer to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.  

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Village
Russian propaganda
Technology
Search
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kamianka-Dniprovska
Ukraine