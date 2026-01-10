In the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Russians are preparing systemic repressions against civilians - ATESH

The ATESH partisan movement reported a change in the vector of work of the Russian punitive bodies in the area of the settlements of Vasylivka and Kamianka. The command of the 1152nd motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Armed Forces ordered harsh "preventive measures" among the local population under the pretext of "preventive elimination of threats." This is reported by UNN.

Details

The military is being instilled with the idea that no loyal residents are left in the frontline villages. Any check of civilians begins with a search. In Kamianka, raids on private homes have been recorded, during which the occupiers seize equipment and mobile phones. The presence of any Ukrainian applications on smartphones becomes a reason for detention and "conversations" at the commandant's office.

Often, detentions end in open robbery of property, which is recorded in the invaders' reports as "seizure of means to ensure subversive activities."

ATESH agents among Russian servicemen collect data on officers who compile lists of "unreliable" citizens, as well as on ordinary perpetrators of abductions. Every fact of violence and robbery is documented for further transfer to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.