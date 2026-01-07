$42.560.14
Occupiers trying to accumulate resources in Serebryansky forest - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Russian occupiers are trying to accumulate resources in the Serebryansky forest to bypass Dronivka and advance to Platonivka and Zakitne. Soldiers of the Air Assault Forces are cutting off enemy logistics, destroying 2 occupiers, 2 buggies, 1 quad bike, 4 motorcycles, and 5 enemy shelters.

Occupiers trying to accumulate resources in Serebryansky forest - Air Assault Forces

Russian occupiers are trying to accumulate resources in the Serebryansky forest: at the same time, soldiers of the Air Assault Forces are cutting off the enemy's logistics. This is reported by UNN with reference to the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade.

Details

Currently, the situation around Dronivka remains tense.

Since the beginning of the year, the Russians have intensified their efforts to accumulate resources in the Serebryansky forest. Thus, the enemy is trying to improve the supply of its advanced positions, which they plan to bypass Dronivka in small groups.

 - the report says.

As noted by the brigade, the ultimate goal of the enemy is to establish full control over the settlement of Dronivka and advance towards Platonivka and Zakitne.

In case of occupation of these settlements and taking into account the difficult terrain, the enemy will be able to freely establish logistical support along the Siversky Donets River. Thus, this threatens an advance towards Lyman and Sloviansk

- added the brigade's press service.

They added: over the past day, drone operators of the "Apache" unmanned systems battalion of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade of the 7th Air Assault Corps destroyed:

  • 2 Russian occupiers;
    • 2 buggy-type vehicles;
      • 1 ATV;
        • 4 motorcycles;
          • 5 enemy shelters.

            Drone operators are purposefully destroying accumulations of enemy transport and manpower in the Serebryansky forest

            - the report says.

            Recall

            In late December, agents of the "ATESH" partisan movement burned down a communication tower in Novosibirsk, which provided command and communication for units of the Russian army. This facility was also used to intercept civilian and military communications.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            War in Ukraine
            Technology
            War in Ukraine
            Sloviansk