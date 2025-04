Halushchenko: Situation at Dniprovska HPP is complicated, occupants may repeat attacks on the dam

The Russian strike on March 22 was the largest attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the war: more than 150 weapons were used simultaneously, causing significant damage to the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant, leading to power outages in 12 regions, with Kharkiv, Odesa, and Khmelnytsky regions suffering the most.