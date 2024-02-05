Occupants shelled about 18 settlements in Kharkiv region over the day, increased the number of air strikes - OVO

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 75215 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118635 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123312 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165206 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165444 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268090 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176915 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166867 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148628 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238058 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100996 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 68595 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 41455 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 37629 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 51038 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268090 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238058 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223374 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248830 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234916 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118635 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100576 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101007 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117498 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118121 views
Occupants shelled about 18 settlements in Kharkiv region over the day, increased the number of air strikes - OVO

Occupants shelled about 18 settlements in Kharkiv region over the day, increased the number of air strikes - OVO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24536 views

Over the past day, the occupiers shelled about 18 settlements in Kharkiv region, increasing the number of air strikes and damaging infrastructure, including power substations and buildings, but there were no casualties.

Russian troops attacked about 18 settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday. A substation, an administrative center, and residential buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy's attacks. No casualties have been reported. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details 

According to Syniehubov, about 18 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Vesele, Khatyshche, Budarky, Synkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, etc. 

Occupants increased the number of air strikes, during the day they hit Mala Vovcha, Ustynivka, Vilkhuvatka, Hatne, Velykyi Burluk, Kamyanka, Kolodyazne, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Krokhmalne, Pishchane

- wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

At 10:25, the occupants attacked the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district. As a result of the shelling at 11:00 a.m. in Vasylivka village. Vasylivka, Kupyansk district, a substation and a private house were damaged. There were no casualties.

At 12:06 Russians shelled Vovchansk. The administration building, the roof, the ceiling of the ASC building and 4 private houses were damaged. There are no casualties, the head of the JMA said. 

Later, at 14:00, the enemy struck Kolodyazne village of Kupyansk district with KABAVMs. A two-story apartment building was destroyed.

In addition, at 20:30, as a result of hostile shelling by two MRLS in Horyane village of Kupyansk district, an administrative building, a warehouse, and a workshop of an agricultural enterprise were damaged, agricultural machinery was destroyed, and power grids were damaged. The windows and fence of a nearby residential building were also damaged.

Late in the evening, a private house was damaged as a result of shelling in Kupyansk.  There were no casualties. The occupants also attacked the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv district.

Russians fired more than 130 shells in Kherson region: one wounded05.02.24, 08:51 • 22412 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kamianka-dniprovskaKamianka-Dniprovska
kozacha-lopanKozacha Lopan
berestoveBerestovo
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

