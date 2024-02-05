Occupants shelled about 18 settlements in Kharkiv region over the day, increased the number of air strikes - OVO

Russian troops attacked about 18 settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday. A substation, an administrative center, and residential buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy's attacks. No casualties have been reported. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, about 18 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Vesele, Khatyshche, Budarky, Synkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, etc.

Occupants increased the number of air strikes, during the day they hit Mala Vovcha, Ustynivka, Vilkhuvatka, Hatne, Velykyi Burluk, Kamyanka, Kolodyazne, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Krokhmalne, Pishchane - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

At 10:25, the occupants attacked the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district. As a result of the shelling at 11:00 a.m. in Vasylivka village. Vasylivka, Kupyansk district, a substation and a private house were damaged. There were no casualties.

At 12:06 Russians shelled Vovchansk. The administration building, the roof, the ceiling of the ASC building and 4 private houses were damaged. There are no casualties, the head of the JMA said.

Later, at 14:00, the enemy struck Kolodyazne village of Kupyansk district with KABAVMs. A two-story apartment building was destroyed.

In addition, at 20:30, as a result of hostile shelling by two MRLS in Horyane village of Kupyansk district, an administrative building, a warehouse, and a workshop of an agricultural enterprise were damaged, agricultural machinery was destroyed, and power grids were damaged. The windows and fence of a nearby residential building were also damaged.

Late in the evening, a private house was damaged as a result of shelling in Kupyansk. There were no casualties. The occupants also attacked the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv district.

Russians fired more than 130 shells in Kherson region: one wounded