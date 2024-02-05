Russians fired more than 130 shells in Kherson region: one wounded

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked Kherson region 36 times, one person was wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Monday, UNN reports.

Over the last day, the enemy carried out 36 attacks, launching 132 shells, using artillery, mortars, multiple rocket launchers and UAVs. The enemy fired 32 shells at the city of Kherson. One person was wounded as a result of Russian aggression. - Prokudin wrote on social media.

Details

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements and a museum in Kherson.

On the left bank of the Kherson region, the Defense Forces destroyed more than fifty occupants and an enemy drone control center.