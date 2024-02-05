Russians fired more than 130 shells in Kherson region: one wounded

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 97170 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 124748 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 127288 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168951 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167773 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272604 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177474 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166952 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148682 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241803 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104397 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 93856 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 68607 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 65063 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 77233 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 272604 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241803 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227083 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252521 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238488 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 124762 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102491 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102753 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119118 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119612 views
Russians fired more than 130 shells in Kherson region: one wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22413 views

Russian troops fired more than 130 shells at Kherson region, wounding one person during 36 attacks over the past day.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked Kherson region 36 times, one person was wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Monday, UNN reports.

Over the last day, the enemy carried out 36 attacks, launching 132 shells, using artillery, mortars, multiple rocket launchers and UAVs. The enemy fired 32 shells at the city of Kherson. One person was wounded as a result of Russian aggression.

- Prokudin wrote on social media.

Details 

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements and a museum in Kherson.

On the left bank of the Kherson region, the Defense Forces destroyed more than fifty occupants and an enemy drone control center.04.02.24, 16:35 • 39409 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
khersonKherson

