On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed more than fifty Russian invaders, as well as a cannon, a mortar, and an enemy drone control center. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

Defense forces continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions and rear areas - the statement said.

It is noted that over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 54 occupants, one cannon and mortar, two armored vehicles and a UAV control center.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 388,750 people, 6343 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.