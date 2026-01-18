The ATESH partisan movement reported a successful operation in the industrial zone of the Volodarsky district of Bryansk (Velikoye Polpino village). An agent of the movement carried out sabotage on the territory of an electrical substation, damaging equipment and disrupting the energy supply to important military logistics facilities of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the partisans, the disabled substation is a critical link in ensuring the Russian war machine. The power outage at the facility affected the operation of such strategic points:

Polpinskaya railway station: Echelons with military equipment and ammunition pass through this hub to the front.

The power outage caused malfunctions in automation and delays in supplies.

Military enterprises: The operation of a number of facilities has been stopped, including the Bryansk repair enterprise, which works on orders from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Fuel storage bases: The lack of electricity paralyzed the operation of fuel pumps and security systems at fuel and lubricants warehouses.

Strategic importance of the operation

The partisans emphasize that the sabotage was aimed at the weak points of the enemy's energy system in order to paralyze the rear support of the occupation forces. The target coordinates – 53.257843, 34.483304 – confirm the location of the object in close proximity to key logistics routes.

ATESH accurately hits the weak points of the enemy's energy system, paralyzing its rear – stated in the movement's message on its Telegram channel.

Currently, the Russian side has not officially commented on the extent of the damage and the terms of restoration of the facility.

