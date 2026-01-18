Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substation

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 17, 12:49 PM • 15291 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 28033 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 24173 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 35696 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 45008 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 38098 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 55674 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 29211 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 44781 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36525 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kharkiv for the second time in a dayJanuary 17, 06:52 PM • 4336 views
Additional power crews have started working in the capital to restore electricity - ShmyhalJanuary 17, 07:12 PM • 3170 views
Russia is experiencing its deepest personnel crisis in medicine in over 60 years - CPDJanuary 17, 07:32 PM • 2930 views
Israel protests composition of "Gaza Executive Council" announced by Trump administrationJanuary 17, 09:44 PM • 2738 views
The French command has recognized the war in Ukraine as a "real laboratory of modern warfare" and is implementing the technologies observed there12:40 AM • 2758 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 23572 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 55674 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 31757 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 63383 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 93351 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Javier Milei
Benjamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
France
Gaza Strip
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"03:14 AM • 488 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 20621 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 18486 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 16690 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 16192 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Truth Social

Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The ATESH movement carried out an act of sabotage at a power substation in Bryansk, damaging equipment and disrupting power supply to military facilities. This affected the operation of the railway station, military enterprises, and fuel storage bases.

Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substation

The ATESH partisan movement reported a successful operation in the industrial zone of the Volodarsky district of Bryansk (Velikoye Polpino village). An agent of the movement carried out sabotage on the territory of an electrical substation, damaging equipment and disrupting the energy supply to important military logistics facilities of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the partisans, the disabled substation is a critical link in ensuring the Russian war machine. The power outage at the facility affected the operation of such strategic points:

  • Polpinskaya railway station: Echelons with military equipment and ammunition pass through this hub to the front.
    • The power outage caused malfunctions in automation and delays in supplies.
      • Military enterprises: The operation of a number of facilities has been stopped, including the Bryansk repair enterprise, which works on orders from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
        • Fuel storage bases: The lack of electricity paralyzed the operation of fuel pumps and security systems at fuel and lubricants warehouses.

          Kremlin hands over occupied Mariupol to Kadyrovites in exchange for loyalty - ATESH17.01.26, 07:22 • 3900 views

          Strategic importance of the operation

          The partisans emphasize that the sabotage was aimed at the weak points of the enemy's energy system in order to paralyze the rear support of the occupation forces. The target coordinates – 53.257843, 34.483304 – confirm the location of the object in close proximity to key logistics routes.

          ATESH accurately hits the weak points of the enemy's energy system, paralyzing its rear

          – stated in the movement's message on its Telegram channel.

          Currently, the Russian side has not officially commented on the extent of the damage and the terms of restoration of the facility.

          Mariupol plunged into darkness: strike on substation caused massive blackout17.01.26, 08:41 • 16576 views

          Stepan Haftko

          News of the World
          Energy
          War in Ukraine
          Power outage
          Blackout
          Electricity