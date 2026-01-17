Mariupol plunged into darkness: strike on substation caused massive blackout

On the evening of January 16, explosions occurred in temporarily occupied Mariupol, after which most of the city was left without electricity and heating. According to the Mariupol City Council, the blackout was caused by a drone strike on a key energy infrastructure facility, UNN writes.

Details

The damage was recorded at the "Azovska" substation in the Kalmius district. As a result of the attack, power went out in almost all parts of the city, except for separate areas of the Left Bank. Residents of the neighboring villages of Mangush and Yalta also confirmed problems with electricity.

New burial trenches appear in Mariupol: mortality among city residents is rising

Almost the entire city was plunged into darkness. In addition, residents reported heating interruptions. Residents of the villages of Mangush and Yalta also reported power outages — the legitimate city council notes in its Telegram channel.

Repeated strikes on the energy system

This is not the first case of serious disruptions in the energy system of the occupied city in the last week. A similar attack on the 220 kV Azovska substation and a facility near the village of Myrne took place on January 13, which also led to the shutdown of boiler houses and power outages in residential areas.

As of the morning of January 17, the occupation administration announced the beginning of a gradual restoration of power. However, the heating situation in high-rise buildings remains critical due to unstable operation of pumping equipment.

Kremlin hands over occupied Mariupol to Kadyrovites in exchange for loyalty - ATESH