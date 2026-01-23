$43.180.08
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 21357 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 34490 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 27344 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 23657 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 19033 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 18548 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 36388 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 16217 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16657 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
ATESH partisans scouted the "nerve center" of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Novorossiysk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Ukrainian partisans of the ATESH movement conducted reconnaissance near one of the main control points of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and noticed increased air defense and thorough checks of the top leadership. The partisans handed over the coordinates of the target to the Ukrainian military.

ATESH partisans scouted the "nerve center" of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Novorossiysk

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement successfully conducted a long-term surveillance operation on a critical command and control facility of the Russian Black Sea Fleet – the 37th separate special communications node (military unit 09920). This unit ensures direct coordination of the fleet with Moscow and other branches of the armed forces, making it a key link in the command system of the occupying forces. The partisans reported this on their Telegram channel, as written by UNN.

Details

According to the partisans, high command from the Russian General Staff recently arrived at the special communications node. The visit is linked to Moscow's dissatisfaction with the actions of the current Black Sea Fleet commander, Admiral Sergey Pinchuk. ATESH agents note that such inspections usually precede personnel rotations in the fleet's leadership due to failures in ensuring the safety of naval vessels and infrastructure.

Strengthening of defenses and arrival of cryptography specialists

During reconnaissance, a significant strengthening of the object around military unit 09920 was recorded. The occupiers installed new electronic warfare systems, additional short-range air defense systems, and reinforced engineering barriers. Simultaneously, there is activity from civilian specialists in crypto equipment and special communications repair teams, which may indicate attempts to modernize or restore the stability of channels for transmitting secret information.

Strategic importance of the object for the Defense Forces

ATESH movement experts emphasize that the incapacitation of this node would lead to an immediate loss of control over the Black Sea Fleet. Without communication with Moscow, the fleet turns into a collection of disparate units, unable to act as a unified force. Currently, all coordinates of the object, data on its security system, and the movements of key specialists have been transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for planning future operations. 

Stepan Haftko

