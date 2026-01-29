$42.960.17
Command of Russia's 122nd Regiment Doomed Soldiers to Destruction in Kupyansk Due to False Reports – "ATESH"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The partisan movement "ATESH" reports that the headquarters of Russia's 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment reported rapid successes in Kupyansk. Russian assault units found themselves surrounded without artillery support due to false reports.

Command of Russia's 122nd Regiment Doomed Soldiers to Destruction in Kupyansk Due to False Reports – "ATESH"

The ATESH partisan movement reported a critical situation in the ranks of the Russian occupation forces in the Kupyansk direction. Due to the desire of the headquarters of the 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces to demonstrate quick successes to Moscow, the invaders' assault units found themselves surrounded without artillery support. This was reported by UNN.

Details

An ATESH agent, who is part of the mentioned regiment, reports that the command prematurely reported taking control of a number of positions within Kupyansk. On official maps, these areas are already marked as "rear," although in reality fierce battles are ongoing there, and Russian assault groups are pinned down by the fire of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. When the infantry requested fire support to suppress Ukrainian positions, the artillery remained motionless due to false reports from the generals.

According to official reports and staff maps, Russian troops are already in this sector, so artillery fire at these coordinates is formally prohibited.

– the partisans note.

This led to the methodical destruction of advanced Russian units in "fire traps," with no chance of assistance from their own forces.

The role of the underground in artillery units

The situation is exacerbated by the actions of resistance movement agents within the artillery crews of the 122nd regiment. They use the headquarters' ban on "hitting their own territories" as a legal pretext for refusing to open fire, effectively leaving the infantry without cover. Such disorganization and corruption in military reporting become an additional factor in exhausting the aggressor's forces in this sector of the front.

Our agent in the artillery unit notes that such a situation plays into the hands of the resistance. Artillery crews, citing the ban on "hitting their own territories," effectively leave advanced infantry units without cover. While the command draws up good reports, their assault troops are methodically destroyed in fire traps without the slightest chance of assistance. The generals' lies have become the most effective weapon against the Russian army itself.

– ATESH summarizes.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine