$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
03:48 AM • 1386 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 18644 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 35030 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 27808 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 41249 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 26457 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 45916 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 24369 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 18202 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 38611 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Partisans of the ATESH movement de-energized a military plant in Udmurtia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Agents of the ATESH movement set fire to the transformer substation of the BUMMASH plant in Udmurtia, temporarily halting the operation of key workshops. The enterprise produces blanks and special alloys for the Russian military-industrial complex.

Partisans of the ATESH movement de-energized a military plant in Udmurtia

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement successfully carried out an act of sabotage in Izhevsk, the capital of Udmurtia, disabling the energy infrastructure of the strategic enterprise "BUMMASH". As a result of the arson of the transformer substation, the operation of key workshops of the plant, which works for the needs of the Russian military-industrial complex, was temporarily stopped. ATESH reports this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to the movement, the pinpoint strike was carried out on an object that supplied power to the production lines of the metallurgical giant. The "BUMMASH" plant is an important link in the supply chain of the Russian army, as it specializes in the production of blanks and special alloys for the production of heavy equipment and weapons.

Russian command prepares to dismiss the head of the Black Sea Fleet due to poor ship protection - ATESH26.01.26, 14:11 • 3918 views

While the Kremlin demands an increase in the pace of shell and equipment production, ATESH pulls the plug on their factories

– noted the movement's representatives.

The sabotage temporarily blocked the operation of one of the strategic enterprises in the city's industrial zone.

The partisans emphasized that such actions are aimed at undermining the military potential of the Putin regime directly in the rear. In its appeal, the ATESH movement called on residents of the Udmurt Republic to join the underground and oppose the current government.

We call on Udmurts and Russians in the Udmurt Republic to join the resistance to the Putin regime. We must fight for a better life!

– added the activists.

Currently, official sources in Udmurtia are not commenting on the incident, but local public pages report temporary power outages in the Izhevsk industrial zone.

Partisans destroyed an occupiers' vehicle with valuable cargo in Bryansk, Russia25.01.26, 07:46 • 9761 view

Stepan Haftko

