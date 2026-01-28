Partisans of the ATESH movement de-energized a military plant in Udmurtia

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement successfully carried out an act of sabotage in Izhevsk, the capital of Udmurtia, disabling the energy infrastructure of the strategic enterprise "BUMMASH". As a result of the arson of the transformer substation, the operation of key workshops of the plant, which works for the needs of the Russian military-industrial complex, was temporarily stopped. ATESH reports this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

According to the movement, the pinpoint strike was carried out on an object that supplied power to the production lines of the metallurgical giant. The "BUMMASH" plant is an important link in the supply chain of the Russian army, as it specializes in the production of blanks and special alloys for the production of heavy equipment and weapons.

While the Kremlin demands an increase in the pace of shell and equipment production, ATESH pulls the plug on their factories – noted the movement's representatives.

The sabotage temporarily blocked the operation of one of the strategic enterprises in the city's industrial zone.

The partisans emphasized that such actions are aimed at undermining the military potential of the Putin regime directly in the rear. In its appeal, the ATESH movement called on residents of the Udmurt Republic to join the underground and oppose the current government.

We call on Udmurts and Russians in the Udmurt Republic to join the resistance to the Putin regime. We must fight for a better life! – added the activists.

Currently, official sources in Udmurtia are not commenting on the incident, but local public pages report temporary power outages in the Izhevsk industrial zone.

