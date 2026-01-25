After the partisan movement "ATESH" called for active resistance, a newly recruited agent successfully carried out an act of sabotage in Bryansk, Russia, destroying a vehicle belonging to the Russian occupiers that was used for the needs of units operating in the border area. This was reported by the movement's Telegram channel, according to UNN.

It is noted that as a result of the arson, the car burned to the ground along with its valuable contents.

Inside the car was expensive equipment and gear that was supposed to go to the front line - the report says.

It is indicated that this operation in Bryansk once again proves that Russian military property is not immune to destruction even deep in the rear.

Recently, the "ATESH" movement disrupted the supply of Russian army units in the north of Kharkiv Oblast by carrying out an act of sabotage on the railway in Belgorod Oblast. This caused train delays and a shortage of ammunition at advanced positions.

