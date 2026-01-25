$43.170.00
January 24, 06:16 PM • 14125 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 28614 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 26001 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 35275 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 35247 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 46886 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 43796 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35116 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29411 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 69989 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Partisans destroyed an occupiers' vehicle with valuable cargo in Bryansk, Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The partisan movement "ATESH" successfully carried out an act of sabotage in Bryansk, destroying an occupiers' vehicle. The car, used for the needs of border units, burned to the ground along with expensive equipment.

After the partisan movement "ATESH" called for active resistance, a newly recruited agent successfully carried out an act of sabotage in Bryansk, Russia, destroying a vehicle belonging to the Russian occupiers that was used for the needs of units operating in the border area. This was reported by the movement's Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the arson, the car burned to the ground along with its valuable contents.

Inside the car was expensive equipment and gear that was supposed to go to the front line

- the report says.

It is indicated that this operation in Bryansk once again proves that Russian military property is not immune to destruction even deep in the rear.

Recall

Recently, the "ATESH" movement disrupted the supply of Russian army units in the north of Kharkiv Oblast by carrying out an act of sabotage on the railway in Belgorod Oblast. This caused train delays and a shortage of ammunition at advanced positions.

ATESH agents destroyed a communication tower near an airbase in Novosibirsk31.12.25, 09:54 • 3260 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Technology
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast