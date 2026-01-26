The leadership of the Russian armed forces is considering replacing the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Serhiy Pinchuk, due to his inability to protect ships from attacks by Ukrainian naval drones. According to the ATESH partisan movement, systemic losses and low effectiveness in countering unmanned boats have forced Moscow to start searching for new candidates for this position, UNN writes.

Details

Information about possible personnel rotations has spread among the officer corps of the fleet headquarters. The main reason for the dissatisfaction of the higher leadership was the regular damage to bases and ships, which official propaganda calls "controlled." The most likely candidate to replace Pinchuk is considered to be his first deputy – Vice Admiral Akhmerov.

The recent visit of high-ranking military officials from Moscow to the headquarters in Novorossiysk confirmed the preparation of personnel decisions. Such inspections usually precede official dismissal orders and are related to internal investigations into the inability to build a reliable strategy for protecting the water area.

Successful attacks and inaction of detection systems

Over the past six months, at least eight successful attacks by Ukrainian unmanned boats on fleet facilities in Crimea and Sevastopol have been recorded. Internal reports indicate that detection systems often failed, and duty forces reacted with a critical delay of 20-40 minutes, which led to serious damage to the infrastructure.

ATESH partisans, who systematically scout the basing sites and repair enterprises of the fleet, note that their information helps the Ukrainian Defense Forces effectively destroy enemy ships. Despite reports of "situation control," the real state of affairs indicates a complete lack of protection for key facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

