$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 1220 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 4382 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 10094 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 22964 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 14712 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 26899 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 20665 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 26723 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 36439 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 30397 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
4.5m/s
89%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Vučić: peace plan envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU on January 1, 2027January 26, 02:31 AM • 17959 views
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 20848 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains09:18 AM • 17489 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 14158 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK10:52 AM • 11809 views
Publications
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 4376 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 22958 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 14321 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 26894 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 106848 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Ed Miliband
Mark Rutte
Rodrigo Duterte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Europe
Philippines
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 1092 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 29081 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 28739 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 44828 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 44712 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
The Economist

Russian command prepares to dismiss the head of the Black Sea Fleet due to poor ship protection - ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

The Russian leadership is considering replacing the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Sergey Pinchuk, due to his inability to protect ships from attacks by Ukrainian naval drones. The most likely candidate to replace Pinchuk is considered to be his first deputy, Vice Admiral Akhmerov.

Russian command prepares to dismiss the head of the Black Sea Fleet due to poor ship protection - ATESH

The leadership of the Russian armed forces is considering replacing the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Serhiy Pinchuk, due to his inability to protect ships from attacks by Ukrainian naval drones. According to the ATESH partisan movement, systemic losses and low effectiveness in countering unmanned boats have forced Moscow to start searching for new candidates for this position, UNN writes.

Details

Information about possible personnel rotations has spread among the officer corps of the fleet headquarters. The main reason for the dissatisfaction of the higher leadership was the regular damage to bases and ships, which official propaganda calls "controlled." The most likely candidate to replace Pinchuk is considered to be his first deputy – Vice Admiral Akhmerov.

Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH22.01.26, 07:49 • 24307 views

The recent visit of high-ranking military officials from Moscow to the headquarters in Novorossiysk confirmed the preparation of personnel decisions. Such inspections usually precede official dismissal orders and are related to internal investigations into the inability to build a reliable strategy for protecting the water area.

Successful attacks and inaction of detection systems

Over the past six months, at least eight successful attacks by Ukrainian unmanned boats on fleet facilities in Crimea and Sevastopol have been recorded. Internal reports indicate that detection systems often failed, and duty forces reacted with a critical delay of 20-40 minutes, which led to serious damage to the infrastructure.

ATESH partisans, who systematically scout the basing sites and repair enterprises of the fleet, note that their information helps the Ukrainian Defense Forces effectively destroy enemy ships. Despite reports of "situation control," the real state of affairs indicates a complete lack of protection for key facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

ATESH partisans scouted the "nerve center" of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Novorossiysk23.01.26, 07:40 • 4184 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Crimea
Sevastopol