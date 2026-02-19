ATESH partisans destroyed a communication tower in Lipetsk used by Russian security forces

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 14894 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 38232 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 39337 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 47509 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 31574 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 23511 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 26029 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 26259 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 18644 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 19303 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
4.4m/s
85%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Significant progress has been made on both sides - White House on Geneva talksFebruary 18, 08:36 PM • 4776 views
No signs of progress: Ukraine and Russia discussed a new format for troop withdrawal from Donbas in Geneva - NYTFebruary 18, 09:27 PM • 6694 views
Israel prepares for war: emergency services receive instructions - mediaFebruary 18, 11:02 PM • 6792 views
Oil depot in Russia's Velikiye Luki caught fire after drone attackVideo12:14 AM • 8560 views
"Come on, Europe": Boris Johnson urges EU to provide Ukraine with all weapons to defeat Russia12:51 AM • 5486 views
Publications
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 16313 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideoFebruary 18, 03:06 PM • 38232 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 27833 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 47509 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 64803 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 7086 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 18569 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 20427 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 25624 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 38029 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Series
Film

ATESH partisans destroyed a communication tower in Lipetsk used by Russian security forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Agents of the ATESH movement carried out an act of sabotage in Lipetsk, destroying a communication tower that provided coordination for Russian security forces. This tower served the 924th center, the Lipetsk military airfield, and the 260th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate.

ATESH partisans destroyed a communication tower in Lipetsk used by Russian security forces

Agents of the "ATESH" partisan movement carried out a sabotage act in Lipetsk, Russia, as a result of which a communication tower used for data transmission and coordination of the Russian armed forces' security structures was destroyed. The movement reported this on Telegram and published a corresponding video, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that within the tower's coverage area were the 924th Combat Application and Retraining Center for UAV personnel, the "Lipetsk" military airfield, and the 260th Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU).

GRAU arsenals across Russia are burning more and more often. Now that communications near the 260th are disrupted, any strike on it will be much more devastating.

- the message says.

It is indicated that such towers provide service and military communication channels, including backup ones. The destruction of the object led to a disruption of stable communication, interruptions in information transmission, and a decrease in the controllability of the involved units.

Even in the deep rear of the Russian Federation, critical infrastructure remains vulnerable. Each such object is part of a system that works for war, and its destruction is a direct blow to the enemy's ability to coordinate actions and respond promptly.

- added "ATESH".

Recall

Recently, agents of the "ATESH" movement successfully carried out sabotage at a railway junction in Oryol, Russia, destroying the equipment of a VL80 electric locomotive. This caused a disruption in the logistics of the occupation forces, who used the locomotive to transfer military echelons.

Partisan ATESH disabled Russian special equipment with "Omut" equipment in Bryansk region12.02.26, 09:50 • 8210 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine