ATESH partisans destroyed a communication tower in Lipetsk used by Russian security forces

Agents of the "ATESH" partisan movement carried out a sabotage act in Lipetsk, Russia, as a result of which a communication tower used for data transmission and coordination of the Russian armed forces' security structures was destroyed. The movement reported this on Telegram and published a corresponding video, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that within the tower's coverage area were the 924th Combat Application and Retraining Center for UAV personnel, the "Lipetsk" military airfield, and the 260th Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU).

GRAU arsenals across Russia are burning more and more often. Now that communications near the 260th are disrupted, any strike on it will be much more devastating. - the message says.

It is indicated that such towers provide service and military communication channels, including backup ones. The destruction of the object led to a disruption of stable communication, interruptions in information transmission, and a decrease in the controllability of the involved units.

Even in the deep rear of the Russian Federation, critical infrastructure remains vulnerable. Each such object is part of a system that works for war, and its destruction is a direct blow to the enemy's ability to coordinate actions and respond promptly. - added "ATESH".

Recall

Recently, agents of the "ATESH" movement successfully carried out sabotage at a railway junction in Oryol, Russia, destroying the equipment of a VL80 electric locomotive. This caused a disruption in the logistics of the occupation forces, who used the locomotive to transfer military echelons.

Partisan ATESH disabled Russian special equipment with "Omut" equipment in Bryansk region