Partisan ATESH disabled Russian special equipment with "Omut" equipment in Bryansk region

Photo: t.me/atesh_ua

An ATESH partisan movement agent carried out a covert sabotage at a communication equipment repair and storage base in the Bryansk region. He managed to pour sugar into the fuel tank of special equipment based on a KAMAZ truck, which is equipped with scarce Omut equipment and was preparing to leave for Sumy to suppress Ukrainian communication equipment, UNN reports with reference to ATESH.

Details

As noted by the ATESH movement, the use of the Omut mobile complex is extremely important for the enemy, as it is supposed to create a dome of protection against drones for their convoys and positions.

Thanks to his actions, the engine of the heavy machine will inevitably stall at the very beginning of the combat mission, as soon as the fuel with the additive enters the system. This will not only disrupt the deployment of Omut protection at the front, but will also turn the suddenly stalled equipment into an easy and expensive target for Ukrainian Armed Forces drones directly on the open route. - the post says.

The partisans noted: now every trip for the crews of the Russian occupation forces turns into a lottery, where their lives and the preservation of scarce equipment are at stake.

Recall

ATESH partisan movement agents recorded the deployment of a large-scale military facility in the occupied village of Myrne, Melitopol district, Zaporizhzhia region. On the territory currently occupied by the 291st Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, the construction of a capital field camp has begun to accommodate personnel and train new reserves.