Partisan ATESH disabled Russian special equipment with "Omut" equipment in Bryansk region

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 14787 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 28510 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 22163 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 22115 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 21802 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 30988 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 19500 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 21936 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 38809 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 25511 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.8m/s
91%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kremlin restores influence in the Baltic region through a network of academic structures - CPDPhotoFebruary 11, 10:31 PM • 4314 views
Explosions heard in Odesa: authorities urge people to stay in sheltersFebruary 11, 10:52 PM • 9882 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard in the cityFebruary 12, 12:39 AM • 14917 views
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian FederationVideo02:12 AM • 10874 views
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISW04:02 AM • 5892 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 30996 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 27140 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 28887 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 38815 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 50992 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 14085 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 16469 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 17715 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 19567 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 35417 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating
Kh-59

Partisan ATESH disabled Russian special equipment with "Omut" equipment in Bryansk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

An ATESH agent poured sugar into the fuel tank of a KAMAZ special vehicle with "Omut" equipment, which was preparing to leave for Sumy. This will disrupt the deployment of "Omut" protection and make the equipment a target for Ukrainian Armed Forces drones.

Partisan ATESH disabled Russian special equipment with "Omut" equipment in Bryansk region
Photo: t.me/atesh_ua

An ATESH partisan movement agent carried out a covert sabotage at a communication equipment repair and storage base in the Bryansk region. He managed to pour sugar into the fuel tank of special equipment based on a KAMAZ truck, which is equipped with scarce Omut equipment and was preparing to leave for Sumy to suppress Ukrainian communication equipment, UNN reports with reference to ATESH.

Details

As noted by the ATESH movement, the use of the Omut mobile complex is extremely important for the enemy, as it is supposed to create a dome of protection against drones for their convoys and positions.

Thanks to his actions, the engine of the heavy machine will inevitably stall at the very beginning of the combat mission, as soon as the fuel with the additive enters the system. This will not only disrupt the deployment of Omut protection at the front, but will also turn the suddenly stalled equipment into an easy and expensive target for Ukrainian Armed Forces drones directly on the open route.

- the post says.

The partisans noted: now every trip for the crews of the Russian occupation forces turns into a lottery, where their lives and the preservation of scarce equipment are at stake.

Recall

ATESH partisan movement agents recorded the deployment of a large-scale military facility in the occupied village of Myrne, Melitopol district, Zaporizhzhia region. On the territory currently occupied by the 291st Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, the construction of a capital field camp has begun to accommodate personnel and train new reserves.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Bryansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Sumy