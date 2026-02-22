Russian commanders in temporarily occupied Crimea are massively falsifying documents of conscript soldiers, transferring them to contract service without their consent. Agents of the ATESH partisan movement report that such a practice has become systemic due to the catastrophic shortage of manpower in marine infantry units, which are suffering heavy losses at the front. UNN writes about this.

Details

Commanders initially promise money and easy service, and when that doesn't work, they resort to threats. If even that doesn't help, they simply forge signatures on documents. The guys find out they've become contract soldiers only when they receive orders to be sent to the combat zone. — reported an agent of the movement from the 810th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade of the Russian Federation.

According to underground sources, in the mentioned unit, more than 15 people have been "processed" in this way in the last two months alone. Sergeants and officers personally sign for several soldiers at once, using the same handwriting in document packages.

ATESH partisans recorded a decrease in activity at the Saki airfield after the strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Conscripts remain the most vulnerable category, as they are easily intimidated by being sent to penal units or by creating unbearable service conditions if they refuse to sign a contract voluntarily.

Scaling the scheme across the entire peninsula

The situation in the 810th brigade is not an isolated case but reflects the general strategy of the Russian Ministry of Defense on the peninsula. Due to the urgent need to replenish assault groups, similar schemes are also operating in other units of the Russian armed forces in Crimea. Partisans emphasize that the occupation regime has chosen the path of open document forgery to fill gaps in the staffing of units that are planned to be thrown into the hottest spots of the front as "cannon fodder."

CPD: Russia intensifies army recruitment propaganda in temporarily occupied territories