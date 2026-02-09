CPD: Russia intensifies army recruitment propaganda in temporarily occupied territories

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
08:22 AM • 12541 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 23114 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 29123 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 46459 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 46583 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 39420 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 38234 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26454 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17977 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13403 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2m/s
61%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pro-Russian separatist Siniša Karan won the repeat elections in Republika SrpskaFebruary 9, 03:25 AM • 15436 views
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhotoFebruary 9, 05:05 AM • 22456 views
In Volyn, the enemy again struck an energy facility: detailsFebruary 9, 06:15 AM • 5044 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 23262 views
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - Ukrzaliznytsia09:47 AM • 14116 views
Publications
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 1036 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 52086 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 73641 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 90641 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 84103 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ihor Garbaruk
Fedir Venislavskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 23400 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 34500 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 47892 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 48772 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 57030 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
WhatsApp

CPD: Russia intensifies army recruitment propaganda in temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Russia is intensifying army recruitment propaganda in the occupied territories, offering high payments. This is happening against the backdrop of salary delays and unequal pay among the local population.

CPD: Russia intensifies army recruitment propaganda in temporarily occupied territories

Russia is intensifying recruitment in the occupied territories of Ukraine, attracting residents to the army through propaganda events and promises of high payments. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

According to the Center, propaganda events and the distribution of materials calling for signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense have become more frequent in the occupied regions. Recruitment is carried out, in particular, among students – so-called agitation brigades of the Russian military come to educational institutions, promising high payments for service.

At the same time, delays and reductions in salaries at enterprises, cancellation of bonuses, and cases of unfair remuneration are recorded in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, for the same work, employees who came from Russia are paid more than local residents. People actively complain about such violations on social networks

- the message says.

The CCD emphasizes that these actions are part of the Kremlin's systemic policy. Russia is trying to take advantage of the difficult living conditions in the regions affected by hostilities to compensate for significant losses in its own army and at the same time get rid of the population that may be disloyal to Moscow.

Thus, conditions are being created in the temporarily occupied territories that are intended to encourage people to join the Russian army as a way to solve financial problems, summarized the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Recall

The ATESH partisan movement recorded interruptions in fuel supply for Russian troops in occupied Kherson region. The reason was a strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on a railway echelon in Hvardiiske.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Social network
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine