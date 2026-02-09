CPD: Russia intensifies army recruitment propaganda in temporarily occupied territories

Russia is intensifying recruitment in the occupied territories of Ukraine, attracting residents to the army through propaganda events and promises of high payments. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

According to the Center, propaganda events and the distribution of materials calling for signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense have become more frequent in the occupied regions. Recruitment is carried out, in particular, among students – so-called agitation brigades of the Russian military come to educational institutions, promising high payments for service.

At the same time, delays and reductions in salaries at enterprises, cancellation of bonuses, and cases of unfair remuneration are recorded in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, for the same work, employees who came from Russia are paid more than local residents. People actively complain about such violations on social networks - the message says.

The CCD emphasizes that these actions are part of the Kremlin's systemic policy. Russia is trying to take advantage of the difficult living conditions in the regions affected by hostilities to compensate for significant losses in its own army and at the same time get rid of the population that may be disloyal to Moscow.

Thus, conditions are being created in the temporarily occupied territories that are intended to encourage people to join the Russian army as a way to solve financial problems, summarized the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Recall

The ATESH partisan movement recorded interruptions in fuel supply for Russian troops in occupied Kherson region. The reason was a strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on a railway echelon in Hvardiiske.