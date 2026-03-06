$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
March 5, 11:07 PM • 10425 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 20440 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
March 5, 05:39 PM • 25618 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
March 5, 12:41 PM • 57415 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 100443 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 51135 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
March 5, 12:00 PM • 44933 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
March 5, 11:33 AM • 71740 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
March 5, 08:05 AM • 26976 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 50711 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
US closes its embassy in KuwaitMarch 5, 08:00 PM • 7060 views
French evacuation plane turned back in flight due to missile attackMarch 5, 08:12 PM • 7362 views
Fox News showed Ukrainian STING drones as a "high-tech arsenal" of the US against IranVideoMarch 5, 08:39 PM • 5364 views
Oschadbank announced the abduction of its cash collectors and a large sum of valuables in HungaryMarch 5, 10:58 PM • 5778 views
Russia plans to double the number of drone units by recruiting young people01:00 AM • 5002 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 28098 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 58051 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 80259 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 79894 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI02:40 AM • 3442 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 12246 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 15096 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 36449 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 43211 views
Russian command sends soldiers to dig trenches near Bakhmut instead of vacations - ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

ATESH exposed a scheme in the 24th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Federation, where more than 90 soldiers were sent to dig trenches near Bakhmut instead of going on vacation. The command is concealing the illegal exploitation of servicemen, threatening them with transfer to assault units.

Russian command sends soldiers to dig trenches near Bakhmut instead of vacations - ATESH

The ATESH partisan movement has exposed a criminal scheme in the 24th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation, where servicemen are massively deprived of legal rest. According to agents, over the past year, more than 90 soldiers were officially granted leave, but in fact, they were sent to the Bakhmut area to equip and deepen defensive positions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The situation became public after one of the servicemen was blown up by a mine during such a "vacation." The unit's command promptly falsified documents, registering the severe injury as received during a "combat mission" to conceal the fact of the soldier's illegal exploitation.

ATESH partisans discovered the transfer of Russian Black Sea Fleet boats deep into Sevastopol28.02.26, 07:40 • 8291 view

Those who try to complain or disclose details of the scheme are openly threatened by officers with immediate transfer to assault units "one way."

Recording of crimes by the partisan underground

Formally, the soldiers were on leave, but in fact, they were performing work on equipping defensive lines in the combat zone

– reports the ATESH movement.

ATESH agents emphasize that such cases are systematically recorded, and all information about the abuses of the Russian command has already been transferred to the relevant structures. The exposure of the scheme with fictitious vacations demonstrates the real state of affairs with reserves in the occupation army and the complete absence of legal protection even for their own soldiers.

Partisans of the ATESH movement exposed a large-scale scheme of civilian looting in Horlivka involving the occupation authorities01.03.26, 07:33 • 7072 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Bakhmut