The ATESH partisan movement has exposed a criminal scheme in the 24th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation, where servicemen are massively deprived of legal rest. According to agents, over the past year, more than 90 soldiers were officially granted leave, but in fact, they were sent to the Bakhmut area to equip and deepen defensive positions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The situation became public after one of the servicemen was blown up by a mine during such a "vacation." The unit's command promptly falsified documents, registering the severe injury as received during a "combat mission" to conceal the fact of the soldier's illegal exploitation.

Those who try to complain or disclose details of the scheme are openly threatened by officers with immediate transfer to assault units "one way."

Recording of crimes by the partisan underground

Formally, the soldiers were on leave, but in fact, they were performing work on equipping defensive lines in the combat zone – reports the ATESH movement.

ATESH agents emphasize that such cases are systematically recorded, and all information about the abuses of the Russian command has already been transferred to the relevant structures. The exposure of the scheme with fictitious vacations demonstrates the real state of affairs with reserves in the occupation army and the complete absence of legal protection even for their own soldiers.

