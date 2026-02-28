Agents of the ATESH partisan movement have discovered the redeployment of boats of the 102nd Special Purpose Detachment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet from their permanent base in Kostiantynivska Bay to Pivdenna Bay in occupied Sevastopol. This is reported by UNN.

Details

These vessels, belonging to the underwater sabotage forces unit, play a key role in protecting the Kerch Bridge and ensuring the safety of the fleet. The movement of equipment indicates attempts by the Russian command to save scarce floating craft from possible attacks by Ukrainian naval drones and aerial weapons.

Fleet redeployment under the guise of scheduled work

According to the underground, several Project 21980 "Grachonok" anti-sabotage boats were withdrawn from the vulnerable Kostiantynivska Bay and placed much deeper in the city's waters. Officially, the occupation administration presents this movement as "scheduled work" or "repairs," but in fact, it is about a panicked dispersal of forces.

The Russian command realizes that even specialized equipment designed to combat saboteurs cannot guarantee its own safety in open areas during massive attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recognition of the threat and increased monitoring of the occupiers' actions

Such nervousness of the invaders confirms the effectiveness of the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which force the enemy to hide their best anti-sabotage means under the cover of urban infrastructure.

The ATESH movement continues to closely monitor every step of the 102nd Special Purpose Detachment, recording any changes in the deployment of the ship's composition. All collected operational information regarding new berthing locations of the boats and their duty schedules is promptly transmitted to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for planning further operations in Crimea.

