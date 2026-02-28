$43.210.03
February 27, 07:28 PM
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Publications
Exclusives
ATESH partisans discovered the transfer of Russian Black Sea Fleet boats deep into Sevastopol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

ATESH partisans recorded the redeployment of anti-sabotage boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet from Kostiantynivska to Pivdenna Bay of Sevastopol.

ATESH partisans discovered the transfer of Russian Black Sea Fleet boats deep into Sevastopol

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement have discovered the redeployment of boats of the 102nd Special Purpose Detachment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet from their permanent base in Kostiantynivska Bay to Pivdenna Bay in occupied Sevastopol. This is reported by UNN.

Details

These vessels, belonging to the underwater sabotage forces unit, play a key role in protecting the Kerch Bridge and ensuring the safety of the fleet. The movement of equipment indicates attempts by the Russian command to save scarce floating craft from possible attacks by Ukrainian naval drones and aerial weapons.

Fleet redeployment under the guise of scheduled work

According to the underground, several Project 21980 "Grachonok" anti-sabotage boats were withdrawn from the vulnerable Kostiantynivska Bay and placed much deeper in the city's waters. Officially, the occupation administration presents this movement as "scheduled work" or "repairs," but in fact, it is about a panicked dispersal of forces.

The Russian command realizes that even specialized equipment designed to combat saboteurs cannot guarantee its own safety in open areas during massive attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recognition of the threat and increased monitoring of the occupiers' actions

Such nervousness of the invaders confirms the effectiveness of the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which force the enemy to hide their best anti-sabotage means under the cover of urban infrastructure.

The ATESH movement continues to closely monitor every step of the 102nd Special Purpose Detachment, recording any changes in the deployment of the ship's composition. All collected operational information regarding new berthing locations of the boats and their duty schedules is promptly transmitted to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for planning further operations in Crimea.

Partisans of the ATESH movement reconnoitered hidden warehouses of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and a special communication hub in Novorossiysk23.02.26, 08:05 • 3850 views

Stepan Haftko

