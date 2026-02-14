$42.990.00
Zelenskyy discussed meetings in Geneva with Trump's representatives Kushner and Witkoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

President Zelenskyy held a conversation with Trump's representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner before trilateral meetings in Geneva. Developments after meetings in Abu Dhabi and a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also discussed.

Zelenskyy discussed meetings in Geneva with Trump's representatives Kushner and Witkoff
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with representatives of President Trump, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, before trilateral meetings in Geneva. He announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

We expect the meetings to be truly productive. We also discussed some developments after the meetings in Abu Dhabi. Not everything can be voiced over the phone, and our negotiating team will present Ukraine's position next week. I also spoke about our meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. We highly appreciate that America always maintains constructiveness and is ready to help protect lives

- Zelenskyy's statement reads.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 14. This was reported by the Spokesperson of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov.

Later, Zelenskyy announced the details of his meeting with Marco Rubio. He informed US Secretary of State Rubio about the situation at the front and the consequences of Russian strikes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which the parties discussed in detail the further content and development of the PURL program.

In addition, Zelenskyy met with Czech President Petr Pavel. The leaders of both states discussed military support for Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

