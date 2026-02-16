Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it has

The Russian delegation will leave for Geneva for negotiations tonight. This was announced by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

"The Russian delegation will leave for negotiations in Geneva on Monday evening," Ryabkov said.

In addition, according to him, Russian negotiators are going to Geneva "with clear instructions to act within the framework of the Anchorage understanding."

Kremlin announced that a wider range of issues, including territories, would be discussed at the Geneva talks

Recall

The Ukrainian negotiating group officially departed for Switzerland, where another round of consultations on ending the war will take place on February 17-18 with Washington's mediation.