In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the enemy drone attack has risen to 8

On Monday, March 9, a Russian drone struck near an apartment building in the Industrial District of Kharkiv. Eight people were reported injured as a result of the strike. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

According to the investigation, on March 9, at about 9:00 PM, a Russian attack drone, preliminarily identified as a "Geran-2" type, struck near an apartment building in the Industrial District of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, cars caught fire, and windows were blown out in apartments. Four men sustained injuries. A woman and a 16-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction. - the statement reads.

Later, law enforcement clarified that the number of injured had risen to 8.

Under the procedural guidance of the Nemyshlya District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, are working at the scene, documenting the consequences of the enemy attack and collecting evidence.

Recall

A Russian drone hit a residential building in the Industrial District. Five people were injured, including a 16-year-old girl and a hospitalized man.