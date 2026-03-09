In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the enemy drone attack has risen to 8

$43.730.0850.540.36
07:48 PM • 5418 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
07:03 PM • 12943 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
04:44 PM • 16501 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 24118 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 30602 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 20478 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 45309 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 30961 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 47201 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65569 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 41917 views
Hungarian government recorded a record budget deficit due to Orbán's pre-election spendingMarch 9, 12:07 PM • 15792 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhotoMarch 9, 12:47 PM • 21816 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 30222 views
Tanker with a million barrels of oil breaks through the Strait of Hormuz "blockade"March 9, 03:02 PM • 27794 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 30270 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 41960 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 45310 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 47808 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 114024 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Olena Zelenska
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Hungary
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideo05:41 PM • 8502 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl04:37 PM • 9392 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 10096 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - ReutersMarch 9, 03:15 PM • 10769 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhotoMarch 9, 12:47 PM • 21846 views
In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the enemy drone attack has risen to 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

In the Industrial district of Kharkiv, a drone hit near a high-rise building. Eight people were injured in the attack, including a 16-year-old girl.

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the enemy drone attack has risen to 8

On Monday, March 9, a Russian drone struck near an apartment building in the Industrial District of Kharkiv. Eight people were reported injured as a result of the strike. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

According to the investigation, on March 9, at about 9:00 PM, a Russian attack drone, preliminarily identified as a "Geran-2" type, struck near an apartment building in the Industrial District of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, cars caught fire, and windows were blown out in apartments. Four men sustained injuries. A woman and a 16-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.

- the statement reads.

Later, law enforcement clarified that the number of injured had risen to 8.

Under the procedural guidance of the Nemyshlya District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, are working at the scene, documenting the consequences of the enemy attack and collecting evidence.

Recall

A Russian drone hit a residential building in the Industrial District. Five people were injured, including a 16-year-old girl and a hospitalized man.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Shahed-136
Kharkiv