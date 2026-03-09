In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the enemy drone attack has risen to 8
Kyiv • UNN
In the Industrial district of Kharkiv, a drone hit near a high-rise building. Eight people were injured in the attack, including a 16-year-old girl.
On Monday, March 9, a Russian drone struck near an apartment building in the Industrial District of Kharkiv. Eight people were reported injured as a result of the strike. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.
According to the investigation, on March 9, at about 9:00 PM, a Russian attack drone, preliminarily identified as a "Geran-2" type, struck near an apartment building in the Industrial District of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, cars caught fire, and windows were blown out in apartments. Four men sustained injuries. A woman and a 16-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.
Later, law enforcement clarified that the number of injured had risen to 8.
Under the procedural guidance of the Nemyshlya District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Prosecutors, together with police investigators, are working at the scene, documenting the consequences of the enemy attack and collecting evidence.
Recall
A Russian drone hit a residential building in the Industrial District. Five people were injured, including a 16-year-old girl and a hospitalized man.