Hezbollah fired over a hundred rockets at northern Israel and attacked Haifa with drones

Photo: Flash90

Air raid sirens are sounding in northern Israel and the port city of Haifa due to a massive combined attack from Lebanese territory. The terrorist group "Hezbollah" launched more than 100 rockets in a short period, focusing fire on settlements in Upper Galilee and strategic targets. This is reported by The Times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

Tonight, Hezbollah launched over 100 rockets at Israeli territory. Sirens are sounding in Haifa and throughout Upper Galilee due to the threat of drones and rocket strikes, we are responding to these acts of aggression — reported military observer Emanuel Fabian.

Alert systems have been activated in dozens of settlements, reaching Yokneam-Illit, located 50 kilometers from the Lebanese border. Numerous explosions have been recorded in Haifa, associated with the operation of air defense and the falling of debris after the penetration of enemy drones. "Hezbollah" officially confirmed that the targets of the shelling were Israeli military bases and residential areas that had previously received evacuation orders.

Israel Defense Forces' reaction to the escalation

In response to the massive rocket terror, Israeli aviation launched a wave of attacks on targets in Beirut and southern Lebanon. The IDF is attacking terrorist infrastructure and command posts of Iranian forces that coordinate shelling of Israeli territory. The Israeli military command warns of a further deterioration of the security situation and the possibility of new long-range missile launches in the coming hours.

Israel launches large-scale strikes on Beirut suburbs