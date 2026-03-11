Hezbollah fired over a hundred rockets at northern Israel and attacked Haifa with drones

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
Exclusive
07:47 PM • 6408 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 16318 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 24750 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 21063 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 26339 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 30442 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 36451 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 34305 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44798 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 121054 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
2.6m/s
58%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 21336 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 13422 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 10486 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 14973 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideo05:32 PM • 8494 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 14977 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 21340 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 26648 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 57817 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 63978 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Ali Khamenei
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long while11:05 PM • 156 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideo05:32 PM • 8496 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 10487 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 13423 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 26500 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Heating

Hezbollah fired over a hundred rockets at northern Israel and attacked Haifa with drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1400 views

Terrorists fired over 100 rockets at northern Israel and Haifa. The IDF responded with airstrikes on targets in Beirut and southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah fired over a hundred rockets at northern Israel and attacked Haifa with drones
Photo: Flash90

Air raid sirens are sounding in northern Israel and the port city of Haifa due to a massive combined attack from Lebanese territory. The terrorist group "Hezbollah" launched more than 100 rockets in a short period, focusing fire on settlements in Upper Galilee and strategic targets. This is reported by The Times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

Tonight, Hezbollah launched over 100 rockets at Israeli territory. Sirens are sounding in Haifa and throughout Upper Galilee due to the threat of drones and rocket strikes, we are responding to these acts of aggression

— reported military observer Emanuel Fabian.

Alert systems have been activated in dozens of settlements, reaching Yokneam-Illit, located 50 kilometers from the Lebanese border. Numerous explosions have been recorded in Haifa, associated with the operation of air defense and the falling of debris after the penetration of enemy drones. "Hezbollah" officially confirmed that the targets of the shelling were Israeli military bases and residential areas that had previously received evacuation orders.

Israel Defense Forces' reaction to the escalation

In response to the massive rocket terror, Israeli aviation launched a wave of attacks on targets in Beirut and southern Lebanon. The IDF is attacking terrorist infrastructure and command posts of Iranian forces that coordinate shelling of Israeli territory. The Israeli military command warns of a further deterioration of the security situation and the possibility of new long-range missile launches in the coming hours.

Israel launches large-scale strikes on Beirut suburbs11.03.26, 22:11 • 3450 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Air raid alert
Martial law
Skirmishes
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Lebanon