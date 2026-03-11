Israel launches large-scale strikes on Beirut suburbs
Kyiv • UNN
The IDF has launched a massive wave of strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in the Dahiyeh area. The attack was a response to the launch of dozens of rockets into Israeli territory.
The Israeli military announced on Wednesday evening that it had launched a "large-scale wave of strikes" on the suburbs of Beirut after Hezbollah launched, according to the Israel Defense Forces, "dozens" of rockets, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.
The Israel Defense Forces claim that the strikes targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in the Dahiyeh suburb of southern Beirut.
