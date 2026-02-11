$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
02:43 PM • 56 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 4876 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 9104 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 13646 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 24269 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 22244 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 36722 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 37321 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 32794 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32363 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.7m/s
83%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 18602 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 14380 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideoFebruary 11, 07:17 AM • 18306 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideoFebruary 11, 07:49 AM • 13675 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 11731 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended01:50 PM • 4876 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 8118 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 11821 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 24269 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 39141 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
Odesa
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 4250 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 9184 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 29295 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 30793 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 29889 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Heating
Shahed-136

The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4904 views

Pensioners can resume suspended payments by choosing any of the available identification methods — online or offline — after which accruals are automatically renewed with compensation for the entire period of delay.

The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended

The resumption of pension payments after suspension is possible immediately after completing the identification procedure. The Pension Fund emphasizes that these requirements are not new, but now citizens have several ways to confirm their identity without mandatory visits to a branch, UNN reports with reference to Yevhenii Kapinus, Chairman of the Board of the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU).

At a press conference on February 11 in Kyiv, he explained that identification remains a key condition for resuming accruals. After its completion, no additional applications or appeals are required: payments are automatically resumed, with compensation for the entire period of suspension.

What identification methods are available

The Pension Fund reports that previously, citizens were obliged to personally visit branches for identification. Now, the list of options has been significantly expanded.

In particular, pensioners can undergo the procedure online through the Pension Fund portal using the "Diia" application. Registration and identity confirmation through electronic tools are already considered as identification.

It is also possible to undergo the procedure via video conference or by scheduling a remote interview. During such communication, fund employees ask clarifying questions, including regarding the receipt or non-receipt of pension payments from the Russian Federation. The answers are recorded and counted as identity confirmation.

A separate channel for confirmation is an appeal to Oschadbank branches, which transmit information about client identification to the Pension Fund.

Kapinus emphasizes that citizens who are abroad can undergo the procedure through diplomatic institutions of Ukraine. The embassy or consulate transmits information that the person is alive and in contact.

The traditional form also remains valid — a personal visit to a Pension Fund branch and the submission of necessary information directly to specialists.

"Any of these, so to speak, options, whether it's simply going to the Pension Fund portal through 'Diia' and confirming that they are not receiving the corresponding payment from the Russian Federation," Kapinus summarizes.

He emphasizes that after the procedure is completed, payments are automatically resumed.

Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it03.02.26, 18:41 • 37312 views

Do I need to submit additional applications?

The PFU emphasizes that after identification, no additional appeals are required. The fact of identity confirmation is sufficient grounds for resuming payments.

Accruals are made for the entire period from the moment of suspension. That is, the pensioner receives the funds in full, including amounts for the delay period.

How to find out the results of identification

The method of informing depends on the chosen format for undergoing the procedure.

If a citizen provided an email address during registration or scheduling for identification, a notification of its completion is sent to the email.

If the procedure is completed through the Pension Fund portal, the information is displayed in the personal account. The "My Identification" section indicates the date and method of completing the procedure. This confirms the successful completion of the process and serves as a signal for resuming payments.

If an electronic notification has not been received, it is recommended to check the personal account on the portal.

Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to apply02.02.26, 13:19 • 235191 view

Opportunities for people with limited mobility

Separate mechanisms are provided for citizens with disabilities or limited mobility.

Such individuals can undergo identification remotely, without visiting a branch. If necessary, they are allowed to involve third-party assistance during the online procedure — for example, to demonstrate documents or provide necessary information.

"If a person has limited mobility, they, of course, should not come to the branch, they can undergo (identification, — ed.) online. And now... if a person undergoes online and needs third-party assistance, then another person can provide assistance to them during the online process to provide information about this person, to show a passport or other, let's say, frameworks of assistance that are necessary," noted the Chairman of the Board of the Pension Fund of Ukraine during the press conference.

In addition, if a person is unable to use electronic services, they can contact a Pension Fund branch with a request for third-party assistance. In such a case, a fund employee may make a home visit to conduct identification.

What a pensioner should do

To quickly resume payments, you need to:

1. Choose a convenient method of identification — online through the portal and "Diia", via video call, at a bank, diplomatic institution, or at a Pension Fund branch.

2. Confirm that pension payments from the Russian Federation are not being received.

3. Check for a notification of successful completion of the procedure — by email or in your personal account.

After that, payments are automatically resumed, without additional applications, with compensation for the entire period of suspension.

Average pension in Ukraine increased to UAH 6,544, but not everyone receives this amount - infographic28.01.26, 10:05 • 4696 views

We remind you that earlier UNN wrote about why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyPublicationsFinance
The Diplomat
Pension Fund of Ukraine
Oschadbank
Ukraine
Kyiv