The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended

The resumption of pension payments after suspension is possible immediately after completing the identification procedure. The Pension Fund emphasizes that these requirements are not new, but now citizens have several ways to confirm their identity without mandatory visits to a branch, UNN reports with reference to Yevhenii Kapinus, Chairman of the Board of the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU).

At a press conference on February 11 in Kyiv, he explained that identification remains a key condition for resuming accruals. After its completion, no additional applications or appeals are required: payments are automatically resumed, with compensation for the entire period of suspension.

What identification methods are available

The Pension Fund reports that previously, citizens were obliged to personally visit branches for identification. Now, the list of options has been significantly expanded.

In particular, pensioners can undergo the procedure online through the Pension Fund portal using the "Diia" application. Registration and identity confirmation through electronic tools are already considered as identification.

It is also possible to undergo the procedure via video conference or by scheduling a remote interview. During such communication, fund employees ask clarifying questions, including regarding the receipt or non-receipt of pension payments from the Russian Federation. The answers are recorded and counted as identity confirmation.

A separate channel for confirmation is an appeal to Oschadbank branches, which transmit information about client identification to the Pension Fund.

Kapinus emphasizes that citizens who are abroad can undergo the procedure through diplomatic institutions of Ukraine. The embassy or consulate transmits information that the person is alive and in contact.

The traditional form also remains valid — a personal visit to a Pension Fund branch and the submission of necessary information directly to specialists.

"Any of these, so to speak, options, whether it's simply going to the Pension Fund portal through 'Diia' and confirming that they are not receiving the corresponding payment from the Russian Federation," Kapinus summarizes.

He emphasizes that after the procedure is completed, payments are automatically resumed.

Do I need to submit additional applications?

The PFU emphasizes that after identification, no additional appeals are required. The fact of identity confirmation is sufficient grounds for resuming payments.

Accruals are made for the entire period from the moment of suspension. That is, the pensioner receives the funds in full, including amounts for the delay period.

How to find out the results of identification

The method of informing depends on the chosen format for undergoing the procedure.

If a citizen provided an email address during registration or scheduling for identification, a notification of its completion is sent to the email.

If the procedure is completed through the Pension Fund portal, the information is displayed in the personal account. The "My Identification" section indicates the date and method of completing the procedure. This confirms the successful completion of the process and serves as a signal for resuming payments.

If an electronic notification has not been received, it is recommended to check the personal account on the portal.

Opportunities for people with limited mobility

Separate mechanisms are provided for citizens with disabilities or limited mobility.

Such individuals can undergo identification remotely, without visiting a branch. If necessary, they are allowed to involve third-party assistance during the online procedure — for example, to demonstrate documents or provide necessary information.

"If a person has limited mobility, they, of course, should not come to the branch, they can undergo (identification, — ed.) online. And now... if a person undergoes online and needs third-party assistance, then another person can provide assistance to them during the online process to provide information about this person, to show a passport or other, let's say, frameworks of assistance that are necessary," noted the Chairman of the Board of the Pension Fund of Ukraine during the press conference.

In addition, if a person is unable to use electronic services, they can contact a Pension Fund branch with a request for third-party assistance. In such a case, a fund employee may make a home visit to conduct identification.

What a pensioner should do

To quickly resume payments, you need to:

1. Choose a convenient method of identification — online through the portal and "Diia", via video call, at a bank, diplomatic institution, or at a Pension Fund branch.

2. Confirm that pension payments from the Russian Federation are not being received.

3. Check for a notification of successful completion of the procedure — by email or in your personal account.

After that, payments are automatically resumed, without additional applications, with compensation for the entire period of suspension.

We remind you that earlier UNN wrote about why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended.