Average pension in Ukraine increased to UAH 6,544, but not everyone receives this amount - infographic

In Ukraine, according to the Pension Fund, the average pension is 6,544 hryvnias. Over the year, the payment increased by 13%, UNN reports with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

At the same time, every fifth Ukrainian pensioner receives, on average, about 4.5 thousand hryvnias in pension. 63 thousand pensioners receive payments below the subsistence minimum, and 261 thousand at the level of 2,361 hryvnias.

Currently, there are 10.17 million pensioners in Ukraine: the vast majority of them - 73% of pensioners - receive age-related payments. This concerns 7.4 million Ukrainians.

Another almost 1.5 million citizens (15%) live on disability pensions, about 700 thousand or 7% receive payments due to loss of a breadwinner, and 5% or 500 thousand have a pension for long service.

And although the average pension is 6,544 hryvnias, not everyone in Ukraine has it. More than a third of pensioners receive about 3,250 hryvnias. It should be noted that over the year, the share of such pensioners decreased from 44% to 35%.

Another 15% of pensioners - more than 1.5 million people - have payments exceeding 10 thousand hryvnias, and the average pension in this group reaches 16 thousand hryvnias. Another 30% of Ukrainians on pension live, on average, on 6,860 hryvnias, and every fifth receives about 4.5 thousand hryvnias per month.

The largest number of pensioners is recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region - 867 thousand. This is followed by Kyiv (746 thousand), Kharkiv (687 thousand) and Lviv (665 thousand) regions. The fewest pensioners are registered in Kherson (202 thousand) and Chernivtsi (203 thousand) regions.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a program of one-time cash payments of 6500 hryvnias within the framework of "Winter Support". Funds will be available to orphans, children under guardianship, children with disabilities in foster families, IDP children, IDPs with disabilities, and lonely pensioners.