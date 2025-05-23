A 76-year-old resident of Sumy region was injured in an enemy strike

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 53288 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 57982 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 51671 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 66963 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 60915 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 50807 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 50465 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46533 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 164901 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67307 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
53%
748mm
Popular news

Mineral Resources Agreement: Ukraine and the USA launched the Reconstruction Fund

May 23, 01:54 PM • 10824 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 23417 views

Battles for Sumy and Kharkiv will begin: Zhorin pointed out the main dangers of Putin's "buffer zone"

May 23, 03:13 PM • 13053 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 20622 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

05:58 PM • 6806 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 53309 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 164904 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 260251 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 340134 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 327776 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Lionel Messi

Ruslan Kravchenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Mykhailo Podolyak

Yulia Sviridenko

Actual places

Kyiv

Odesa Oblast

Dnipro

Sumy Oblast

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

07:29 PM • 2758 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

06:15 PM • 5390 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

05:58 PM • 7400 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 20923 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 23701 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Telegram

TikTok

The Guardian

Mi-8

A 76-year-old resident of Sumy region was injured in an enemy strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

On May 23, the Russians shelled the Bilopolska community in the Sumy region, wounding a 76-year-old local resident who was working in the yard. Dozens of houses were also damaged, and evacuation is underway.

A 76-year-old resident of Sumy region was injured in an enemy strike

On Friday, May 23, Russian troops once again attacked the border areas of Sumy region, as a result of which a local resident was wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration (OVA).

Details

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the Bilopolska community suffers the most from enemy shelling.

Today, as a result of an enemy strike, a 76-year-old resident of Bilopillya was wounded. The man was in his garden plot when the Russians opened fire. Doctors have already operated on him, and the man is now in the hospital.

- the statement reads.

It is noted that also in the morning after the MLRS strike, a fire broke out in one of the houses in the Bilopilska community.

"Fortunately, there were no residents in the house at the time of the impact," the OVA added.

In total, over the past day, a dozen more houses in the community were destroyed or seriously damaged as a result of shelling.

- reported in the Sumy Regional Military Administration. 

Intensified evacuation has been ongoing in the Bilopilska and Vorozhbyanska communities since the beginning of May.

"Currently, there are about 3,000 people left in the Bilopilska community. Three people left yesterday. There are less than 800 people left in Vorozhbyanska. Residents of the border area are urged not to delay," the OVA noted.

Recall

The deputy commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, Maksym Zhorin, is convinced that if a "buffer zone" is created in several regions, these territories will, in fact, be Russian. Then we will have to prepare for battles for Sumy and Kharkiv. 

In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured as a result of a drone attack. 23.05.25, 22:02 • 2652 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
3rd Assault Brigade
Sums
Kharkiv
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$108,261.40
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,541.92