A 76-year-old resident of Sumy region was injured in an enemy strike

On Friday, May 23, Russian troops once again attacked the border areas of Sumy region, as a result of which a local resident was wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration (OVA).

Details

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the Bilopolska community suffers the most from enemy shelling.

Today, as a result of an enemy strike, a 76-year-old resident of Bilopillya was wounded. The man was in his garden plot when the Russians opened fire. Doctors have already operated on him, and the man is now in the hospital. - the statement reads.

It is noted that also in the morning after the MLRS strike, a fire broke out in one of the houses in the Bilopilska community.

"Fortunately, there were no residents in the house at the time of the impact," the OVA added.

In total, over the past day, a dozen more houses in the community were destroyed or seriously damaged as a result of shelling. - reported in the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Intensified evacuation has been ongoing in the Bilopilska and Vorozhbyanska communities since the beginning of May.

"Currently, there are about 3,000 people left in the Bilopilska community. Three people left yesterday. There are less than 800 people left in Vorozhbyanska. Residents of the border area are urged not to delay," the OVA noted.

Recall

The deputy commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, Maksym Zhorin, is convinced that if a "buffer zone" is created in several regions, these territories will, in fact, be Russian. Then we will have to prepare for battles for Sumy and Kharkiv.

In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured as a result of a drone attack.