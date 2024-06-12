An active cyclone brought rains to Ukraine, will completely leave the territory of our country at night - forecasters

An active cyclone over Ukraine has caused prolonged rains, which in some regions have already reached significant levels, it will rain until the end of the day, in the evening the weather will ease, but will completely leave the territory of our country only in the middle of the night, the Ukrainian Weather Center said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

This morning brought prolonged rains to Ukraine caused by an active cyclone that formed over the territory of our country. In some regions of the country, the amount of precipitation has already reached the criterion of significant rain, which was forecasted since yesterday - Ukrhydrometeorological Center reported on social media.

Details

Forecasters explained that the cyclone has a swirling shape and is moving eastward over the northern and central regions of Ukraine, and the rains caused by it are of a siege nature, i.e., prolonged. "At the same time, in the front part of the process, cumulonimbus clouds are developing over the Left Bank. They can be seen framed in red lines, which signal that the temperature at the top of the cloud is less than minus 45 degrees Celsius. Under these clouds, thunderstorm rains are of a short-term, heavy rain nature," the hydrometeorological center said.

It is noted that "it will rain until the end of the day, in the evening the weather will weaken, retreating to the northeast, but will completely leave the territory of our country only in the middle of the night.

Flooded streets and traffic jams all over the city: large-scale rainfall causes transport collapse in Kyiv