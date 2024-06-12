ukenru
Flooded streets and traffic jams all over the city: large-scale rainfall causes transport collapse in Kyiv

Flooded streets and traffic jams all over the city: large-scale rainfall causes transport collapse in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46692 views

Heavy rain flooded the streets in several districts of Kyiv on June 12, causing significant traffic congestion, delays in public transportation, and power outages throughout the city.

On Wednesday, June 12, Kyiv was hit by heavy rain, which caused some of the capital's streets to flood. As a result, traffic jams have arisen throughout the city, and public transportation is sometimes hampered or blocked. This was reported by UNN .

Details

Kyiv residents are actively complaining on social media that after the rain, Vaclav Havel and Vasylenko streets and the Industrial Bridge area in the Solomyansky district of the capital are flooded.

In addition, KCSA confirmed  flooding in Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

Amid the flood in the capital, Kyivpastrans warned of delays in many trams and assures that the relevant services are being sent to the site of water accumulation. In particular, currently delayed: 

  • Trams No. 1, 3, 15, 18 on Starovokzalna Street are delayed;
  • Trams #11k, #12k, #16k, #19k on Kyrylivska Street - Syretska Street in both directions are delayed;
  • Trams #23, #32, #33 at 35 Atynska Street are delayed.

In some places in the capital, real "lakes" have appeared on the roads. In particular, a similar situation occurred near the National Academy of Sciences, a video of which was posted online by residents of the capital. 

A somewhat similar situation occurred near the Industrial Bridge. The video shows cars trying to drive through the water, but sometimes drivers stop and create new  traffic jams. 

Also, according to the patrol police of the capital, an accident occurred on Yuriy Kondratyuk Street due to the fall of a damaged power pole onto the roadway. In this regard, traffic is blocked. 

Meanwhile, some videos show that in some parts of Kyiv, water is already reaching the hoods of cars. 

According to KCSA, 168 employees and 63 units of special equipment and special means are involved in the response to the storm to clean the stormwater system. For this purpose, motor pumps and pumping stations are being used.

Currently , road workers are eliminating flooding in the streets of Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

Law enforcement officers also warned that traffic on Andriy Malyshko, Oleksandr Makhov, Mykola Vasylenko, Vadym Hetman and Stetsenko streets was hampered by heavy precipitation.

The patrol police urged drivers to be careful on the roads and to call special line 112.

Recall

 DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids and Kyiv RMA said that on Wednesday, June 12, a thunderstorm with heavy rain in the region cut off 36 power lines and 611 transformer substations, which led to emergency power outages. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
national-academy-of-sciences-of-ukraineNational Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

