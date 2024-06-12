Flooding in three districts of Kyiv due to heavy rains
Kyiv • UNN
Due to heavy rain in Kyiv, flooding occurred in three districts, and water utilities are working to eliminate the flooding using pumps and equipment.
Due to heavy rain in Kyiv today, there are already floods in three districts, KCSA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to KCSA, it will be raining in Kyiv throughout the day, and the water services are working in an enhanced mode
"In particular, road workers are currently eliminating flooding in the streets of Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts," KCSA said on social media.
To eliminate flooding, the water services, as noted, use motorized pumps and pumping stations.
The company employed 168 workers and 63 units of special equipment and special tools to clean the stormwater system.
