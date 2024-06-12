ukenru
Emergency power outages in Kyiv region due to bad weather

Emergency power outages in Kyiv region due to bad weather

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26794 views

A thunderstorm with heavy rain and winds of up to 25 m/s knocked out 36 power lines and 611 transformer substations in Kyiv region, leading to emergency power outages.

Due to bad weather, there are emergency power outages in Kyiv region, DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids and Kyiv RMA reported, UNN reported.

Details

"We have new emergency outages due to the bad weather. As a result of a storm with heavy rain and winds of up to 25 m/s, 36 lines and 611 transformer substations were out of power on the morning of June 12. The storm front affected all regions of Kyiv Oblast," DTEK said on social media.

As noted, specialists are already eliminating the consequences of the bad weather. The task is to restore the operation of all higher voltage lines (10 kV) as quickly as possible and switch to customers' requests for lower voltage networks (0.4 kV) to return electricity to all homes. Strong winds and rain, as noted, complicate the work, which may provoke new accidents in the networks.

Meanwhile, local social media outlets report that a heavy downpour has also hit Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Kyiv RMA reminded that on June 12, electricity consumption in Kyiv region will be limited from 15:00 to 23:00. Schedules of stabilization outages are available on DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids platforms.

Tomorrow, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine6/11/24, 6:02 PM • 25380 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

