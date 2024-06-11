Tomorrow, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine

On Wednesday, June 12, schedules of hourly power outages will be applied throughout Ukraine. This was warned by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

Tomorrow, on June 12, regional power distribution companies will apply hourly outage schedules throughout Ukraine from 15:00 to 23:00 - Ukrenergo said in a statement.

The company explains that the reason for this decision is the increase in energy consumption due to the heat. At the same time, NPC emphasized that the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.

Recall

