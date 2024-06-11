EU mobilizes 1000 generators to ensure emergency power supply in Ukraine

The EU is mobilizing 1000 power generators from its crisis reserve rescEU to provide emergency power supply to Ukraine, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Power outages have become a daily reality in Ukraine. We need to respond urgently to this energy crisis to make sure that Ukraine gets through the next winter. EU to mobilize 1000 power generators from its rescEU crisis reserve to provide emergency power to Ukraine - Lenarčič wrote in X.

Reminder

The EU has signed the first guarantee agreements worth €1.4 billion under the Ukraine Facility program, launching its investment component, the Ukraine Investment Framework, to accelerate Ukraine's recovery, especially in the energy sector.