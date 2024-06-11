EU mobilizes 1000 generators to ensure emergency power supply in Ukraine

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

EU mobilizes 1000 generators to ensure emergency power supply in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18956 views

The EU is mobilizing 1,000 power generators from its rescEU crisis reserve to provide emergency power to Ukraine in the face of daily power outages caused by the ongoing energy crisis.

The EU is mobilizing 1000 power generators from its crisis reserve rescEU to provide emergency power supply to Ukraine, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Power outages have become a daily reality in Ukraine. We need to respond urgently to this energy crisis to make sure that Ukraine gets through the next winter. EU to mobilize 1000 power generators from its rescEU crisis reserve to provide emergency power to Ukraine

- Lenarčič wrote in X.

Reminder

The EU has signed the first guarantee agreements worth €1.4 billion under the Ukraine Facility program, launching its investment component, the Ukraine Investment Framework, to accelerate Ukraine's recovery, especially in the energy sector.

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyNews of the World

