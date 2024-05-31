ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Extreme heat wave in India: more than 10 people die when temperatures reach 50C

Extreme heat wave in India: more than 10 people die when temperatures reach 50C

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24901 views

India recorded a record temperature of more than 50 ° C. Overpopulated megacities suffered the most. Public hospitals report the number of deaths.

In India, a record temperature of more than 50 degrees was recorded, the crowded megacities of Ukraine suffer the most - according to a study by the Lancet, the number of deaths due to extreme heat increased by 55%. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC and Reuters.

Details

Climate change is causing longer, more frequent and stronger heatwaves. The national temperature record was recorded in India - 52.3°C was allegedly detected in New Delhi, but the mark is being analyzed because it could have been the result of a failure.

However, extreme temperatures across India have the greatest impact on the country's crowded metropolitan areas.

Image

Authorities are reporting casualties: several people have died in the past 24 hours due to heat-related illnesses.

Ten deaths were recorded at a public hospital in Odisha's Rourkela region on Thursday, authorities told Reuters news agency. Heat stroke deaths have also been reported in the states of Bihar, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, as well as in the capital Delhi.

Vietnam experiences the longest heat wave in 30 years, hundreds of thousands of fish die in reservoirs in the south of the country03.05.24, 19:40 • 24607 views

In a study published in the Lancet medical journal, The number of deaths due to extreme heat increased by 55% from 2000-2004 to 2017-2021.

In summer, heat waves are common in India, but climate change is causing longer, more frequent and intense heatwaves, researchers say.

Image

The Ministry of Health issued a red warning about " the high probability of suffering from heat diseases and heat stroke at any age.

So far, experts have confirmed that the heat waves are getting longer, more intense and more frequent.

Australia records eighth warmest year on record08.02.24, 10:25 • 25501 view

addition

The Rajasthan appeals court (a state in northwestern India - ed.) calls that India should declare future heatwaves a "national disaster" - this will allow the mobilization of security services in the same way as during other natural disasters, such as floods or cyclones.

Now the state government has been instructed to create compensation funds for relatives of those who died due to high temperatures.

"Due to extreme temperatures in the form of a heat wave, hundreds of people died within a month," the court said in a court order issued on Thursday.

2023 was the warmest year since records began13.01.24, 08:00 • 37383 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
vietnamVietnam
reutersReuters
new-delhiNew Delhi
delhiDelhi
australiaAustralia
indiaIndia
polandPoland

