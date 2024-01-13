ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
2023 was the warmest year since records began

2023 was the warmest year since records began

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37386 views

2023 set a record as the warmest year on record with an average temperature increase of 1.45 degrees; the WMO warns that 2024 could be hotter due to El Niño.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) confirmed on Friday that 2023 was the warmest year since the beginning of global measurements. The conclusion is based on data from a number of international climate services. At the same time, scientific experts believe that 2024 could be even warmer. 

This is reported by UNN with reference to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO)

Details

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has officially confirmed the world record average temperature for 2023.

After evaluating six different series of measurements, including British and American, on Friday, January 12, it was determined that the average global temperature in 2023 increased by 1.45 degrees.

Prior to that, 2016 was recognized as the hottest year since industrialization. The average global temperature at that time was about 1.29 degrees higher. In 2022, it was 1.15 degrees warmer than before industrialization.

The government is stepping up its work on climate policy: the next step is to prepare a law on greenhouse gas emission quotas, which is important for the implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU12.01.24, 13:43 • 27300 views

WMO Director Andrea Celeste Saulo noted that last year the temperature was affected by the natural weather phenomenon El Niño. Every few years, it causes an increase in water temperature in some parts of the Pacific Ocean and an increase in air temperature. Its counterpart, La Niña, lowers the temperature.

The fact that the La Niña cooling turned into an El Niño warming by mid-2023 is clearly reflected in last year's temperature rise. Since El Niño usually has the greatest impact on global temperatures after its peak, 2024 could be even hotter 

- notes Professor Celeste Saulo.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that according to climatologists, 2024 will be warmer and more powerful in terms of extreme weather events than 2023.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

