The government is stepping up its work on climate policy: the next step is to prepare a law on greenhouse gas emission quotas, which is important for the implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104024 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113952 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144364 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140704 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177897 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172287 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285170 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178306 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167315 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148900 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 36647 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 40054 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 50776 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70760 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 37123 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 104024 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285170 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252326 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237390 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262556 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70760 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144364 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107589 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107540 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123600 views
The government is stepping up its work on climate policy: the next step is to prepare a law on greenhouse gas emission quotas, which is important for the implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27302 views

Ukraine is advancing its climate policy by drafting a law on greenhouse gas emission quotas, which is key to EU integration, and planning the full launch of an ETS by 2026.

Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets announced the key tracks of Ukraine's climate policy in the coming years. It is planned to intensify work on Ukraine's ambitious low-carbon strategy, developed before the full-scale Russian invasion.

The plans for 2026 include, together with the EU, the full launch of the ETS (greenhouse gas emissions trading system), the implementation of Directive 87 (establishing an EU emissions trading scheme), and the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement - the relevant financial mechanisms will allow attracting additional funding for the recovery of Ukraine's economy.

This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources and transmitted to UNN.

Details

At the Climate Office, Minister Ruslan Strilets spoke about the main tasks of Ukraine's climate policy during a meeting with Ukraine's top climate experts, reporting that in 2023 he managed to present Ukraine's climate policy in Brussels and at the COP28.

Image

The World Bank's investment arm has raised almost $1 billion for Ukraine11.01.24, 17:26 • 25892 views

The following action plan is envisaged to realize the ambitious goals in the coming years:

  • 2024: according to the Minister, work on Ukraine's ambitious low-carbon strategy (developed before the full-scale Russian invasion) will be intensified. The draft Law of Ukraine "On the Basic Principles of State Climate Policy" is to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The Ministry is also working on a draft law on the implementation of the ETS.
  • 2025: We will launch the Trading System in pilot mode and conduct trainings for businesses.
  • 2026: According to the Minister, the ETS should be launched together with the EU so that the ETS (a mechanism for regulating carbon emissions at the border with the European Union) does not affect Ukraine's economy. The Ministry of Environment claims that the ETS is an opportunity to help implement Directive 87 and fulfill the Association Agreement with the EU.
  • In parallel with the ETS, we will implement the mechanism of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and carbon certificates. These are financial mechanisms that will help attract additional funding for the recovery of the Ukrainian economy.

It is noted that Switzerland and Japan are already ready to become active partners of Ukraine in this area. The participants agreed to meet periodically with the group leaders and synchronize interim results in each of the areas.

Recall

Russia's recent large-scale attacks on Ukraine have released almost 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the air . In Kyiv, more than 1,500 tons of pollutants were released into the air as a result of fires that occurred after two enemy attacks. However, there are no critical air pollutant levels in the capital.

UNN reported that according to the Global Carbon Project, emissions of climate-damaging CO2 from fossil fuels such as coal and gas reached a record level in 2023 . So far, the measures taken are not enough to reverse the trend.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics

