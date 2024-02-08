ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Australia records eighth warmest year on record

Australia records eighth warmest year on record

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25502 views

In 2023, Australia experienced its eighth warmest year on record, according to Bureau of Meteorology climate data, which shows that the country's average temperature has risen by 1.5°C since 1910 due to climate change.

Since 1910, according to long-term observations by the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia's climate has warmed by 1.5°C Celsius. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Australia is on track to have its eighth warmest year on record in 2023. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the average temperature under the influence of climate change is almost 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the average for 1961-1990.

According to long-term observations by the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia's climate has officially warmed by 1.5 degrees Celsius since 1910.

Forecasters warn that climate change will make Australia hotter and increase the severity of weather disasters. Researchers complain that floods, cyclones, and wildfires have claimed several lives, and the heat wave in mid-2023 and lack of rainfall have undermined the country's huge agricultural industry.

AddendumAddendum

January this year was the warmest January ever recorded on the planet. This was reported on Thursday by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). The average surface temperature was 13.14 degrees Celsius. This is 0.12 degrees Celsius warmer than the previous record-breaking January 2020.

Recall

Spain recorded its warmest January on record with an average temperature 0.4 degrees above the previous record set in 2016, according to meteorological data.

UNN reported that at the UN climate change conference, participating countries agreed to partially and gradually abandon fossil fuels.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
The Guardian
United Nations
Australia
Spain
United States

