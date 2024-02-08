Since 1910, according to long-term observations by the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia's climate has warmed by 1.5°C Celsius. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Australia is on track to have its eighth warmest year on record in 2023. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the average temperature under the influence of climate change is almost 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the average for 1961-1990.

According to long-term observations by the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia's climate has officially warmed by 1.5 degrees Celsius since 1910.

Forecasters warn that climate change will make Australia hotter and increase the severity of weather disasters. Researchers complain that floods, cyclones, and wildfires have claimed several lives, and the heat wave in mid-2023 and lack of rainfall have undermined the country's huge agricultural industry.

AddendumAddendum

January this year was the warmest January ever recorded on the planet. This was reported on Thursday by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). The average surface temperature was 13.14 degrees Celsius. This is 0.12 degrees Celsius warmer than the previous record-breaking January 2020.

Recall

Spain recorded its warmest January on record with an average temperature 0.4 degrees above the previous record set in 2016, according to meteorological data.

UNN reported that at the UN climate change conference, participating countries agreed to partially and gradually abandon fossil fuels.

US rescuers search for five Marines reported missing in storm