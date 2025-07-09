Fashion Day and Argentina's Independence Day: what else is celebrated on July 9 9 July 2025

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
04:00 AM • 16409 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
July 8, 05:10 PM • 51226 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 78388 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 103272 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 129753 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 76882 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 59671 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 61008 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 56801 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 46608 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
68%
743mm
Popular news
Ukraine gripped by large-scale air raid alert: MiG-31K take-off recordedJuly 8, 08:09 PM • 16685 views
Air defense is operating in Kyiv Oblast, enemy drones detected - OMAJuly 8, 08:41 PM • 12632 views
Air Force warned of a large number of Russian dronesJuly 8, 09:30 PM • 21592 views
In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31K12:13 AM • 13820 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out03:42 AM • 26241 views
Publications
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 16409 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 103272 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 92910 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 129753 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 223259 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
United Kingdom
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 170799 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 357422 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 192549 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 306000 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 325279 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
FAB-500

Fashion Day and Argentina's Independence Day: what else is celebrated on July 9 9 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

July 9 marks Fashion Day, International Day for the Destruction of Small Arms, Argentina's Independence Day, which turns 209 years old, and commemorates the holy hieromartyr Pancras.

Fashion Day and Argentina's Independence Day: what else is celebrated on July 9

Today, July 9, the world celebrates Fashion Day and Argentina's Independence Day, which turns 209 this year, writes UNN.

Fashion Day

In the modern world, fashion has become an integral element of social and cultural identity. July 9 is celebrated annually as a day dedicated to self-expression through clothing, accessories, and makeup.

The holiday originated in the USA in 2016 and was unofficial, but later gained international popularity. It is often seen as a kind of challenge to fashion standards imposed by global brands and the industry.

Fashion Day gained particular popularity among representatives of the LGBTQ community, as well as among those who seek to freely experiment with their own image without fear of judgment.

Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros02.07.25, 10:53 • 146050 views

International Gun Destruction Day

Every year on July 9, the world celebrates the International Day of Small Arms Destruction, established by the UN in 2001. This annual July reminder of the threats posed by uncontrolled firearms to peace and security on a global scale.

There are approximately 875 million civilian firearms in the world, and at least one-fifth of this arsenal is in illegal circulation. That is why the fight against the illegal proliferation of weapons has become one of the UN's priorities.

The problem of excessive and uncontrolled weapons became particularly acute after the armed conflicts in the Balkans. After the end of the wars, a large number of surplus weapons remained in the region, which were not only uncontrolled but also actively used for criminal purposes, leading to new tragedies.

To counter this threat, the countries of Southeast Europe, together with the UN, developed a Regional Plan to Combat Illicit Trafficking and Excessive Accumulation of Small Arms. Since the initiative's inception, large-scale weapons disposal campaigns have been conducted in dozens of countries.

Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios08.07.25, 13:13 • 60917 views

Argentina's Independence Day

On July 9, Argentina celebrates one of its most important national holidays - Independence Day. It was on this day in 1816, in the city of Tucumán, that the break with Spanish colonial rule was officially proclaimed. This event became a decisive step in the struggle of the Argentine people for freedom and national self-determination.

On this day, solemn events take place in the country's capital, Buenos Aires - from military parades to festive concerts and mass street celebrations. A special event is the ceremony in the historic Plaza de Mayo, where thousands of people gather to honor the heroes of the liberation movement.

On Independence Day, Argentines decorate their homes with national colors, wear traditional clothes, dance folk dances, and sing folk songs.

Day of the Holy Hieromartyr Pancras, Bishop of Tauromenium

On July 9, the Orthodox Church commemorates the holy hieromartyr Pancras, Bishop of Tauromenium. According to tradition, he was born at the turn of the 1st century into a wealthy family, which, according to various sources, originated from Antioch or Pontus. His parents were Jews, but during the lifetime of Jesus Christ, they moved to Jerusalem, where Pancras witnessed many events from the Savior's life.

After His Resurrection, the whole family believed in Christ, were baptized, and joined the first Christian communities. Pancras knew the apostles Peter and Paul closely, who valued him for his sincere faith, knowledge of Scripture, and devotion to service. According to church tradition, it was the apostle Peter who appointed him bishop in Tauromenium - a city on the island of Sicily, now known as Taormina.

At that time, Tauromenium was a pagan center, and the newly appointed bishop had a difficult task - to convert the local residents to Christianity. Thanks to his fervent prayer, preaching, and spiritual power, according to testimonies, numerous miracles occurred: healings, exorcisms of evil spirits, and the conversion of many pagans to faith in Christ.

However, Pancras's activities aroused the wrath of the followers of pagan cults, especially the adherents of the goddess Artemis. During one of the attacks, they brutally killed him - according to tradition, with stones and swords. This happened, probably, in the middle of the 1st century - according to various sources, in the 40s or before 60 AD. Saint Pancras left behind a deep spiritual legacy as a courageous preacher who gave his life for the faith.

Artificial intelligence has revealed hidden linguistic patterns and the likely authorship of the Bible05.06.25, 17:07 • 10695 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyNews of the World
Sicily
Buenos Aires
Argentina
United Nations
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9