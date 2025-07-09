Today, July 9, the world celebrates Fashion Day and Argentina's Independence Day, which turns 209 this year, writes UNN.

Fashion Day

In the modern world, fashion has become an integral element of social and cultural identity. July 9 is celebrated annually as a day dedicated to self-expression through clothing, accessories, and makeup.

The holiday originated in the USA in 2016 and was unofficial, but later gained international popularity. It is often seen as a kind of challenge to fashion standards imposed by global brands and the industry.

Fashion Day gained particular popularity among representatives of the LGBTQ community, as well as among those who seek to freely experiment with their own image without fear of judgment.

International Gun Destruction Day

Every year on July 9, the world celebrates the International Day of Small Arms Destruction, established by the UN in 2001. This annual July reminder of the threats posed by uncontrolled firearms to peace and security on a global scale.

There are approximately 875 million civilian firearms in the world, and at least one-fifth of this arsenal is in illegal circulation. That is why the fight against the illegal proliferation of weapons has become one of the UN's priorities.

The problem of excessive and uncontrolled weapons became particularly acute after the armed conflicts in the Balkans. After the end of the wars, a large number of surplus weapons remained in the region, which were not only uncontrolled but also actively used for criminal purposes, leading to new tragedies.

To counter this threat, the countries of Southeast Europe, together with the UN, developed a Regional Plan to Combat Illicit Trafficking and Excessive Accumulation of Small Arms. Since the initiative's inception, large-scale weapons disposal campaigns have been conducted in dozens of countries.

Argentina's Independence Day

On July 9, Argentina celebrates one of its most important national holidays - Independence Day. It was on this day in 1816, in the city of Tucumán, that the break with Spanish colonial rule was officially proclaimed. This event became a decisive step in the struggle of the Argentine people for freedom and national self-determination.

On this day, solemn events take place in the country's capital, Buenos Aires - from military parades to festive concerts and mass street celebrations. A special event is the ceremony in the historic Plaza de Mayo, where thousands of people gather to honor the heroes of the liberation movement.

On Independence Day, Argentines decorate their homes with national colors, wear traditional clothes, dance folk dances, and sing folk songs.

Day of the Holy Hieromartyr Pancras, Bishop of Tauromenium

On July 9, the Orthodox Church commemorates the holy hieromartyr Pancras, Bishop of Tauromenium. According to tradition, he was born at the turn of the 1st century into a wealthy family, which, according to various sources, originated from Antioch or Pontus. His parents were Jews, but during the lifetime of Jesus Christ, they moved to Jerusalem, where Pancras witnessed many events from the Savior's life.

After His Resurrection, the whole family believed in Christ, were baptized, and joined the first Christian communities. Pancras knew the apostles Peter and Paul closely, who valued him for his sincere faith, knowledge of Scripture, and devotion to service. According to church tradition, it was the apostle Peter who appointed him bishop in Tauromenium - a city on the island of Sicily, now known as Taormina.

At that time, Tauromenium was a pagan center, and the newly appointed bishop had a difficult task - to convert the local residents to Christianity. Thanks to his fervent prayer, preaching, and spiritual power, according to testimonies, numerous miracles occurred: healings, exorcisms of evil spirits, and the conversion of many pagans to faith in Christ.

However, Pancras's activities aroused the wrath of the followers of pagan cults, especially the adherents of the goddess Artemis. During one of the attacks, they brutally killed him - according to tradition, with stones and swords. This happened, probably, in the middle of the 1st century - according to various sources, in the 40s or before 60 AD. Saint Pancras left behind a deep spiritual legacy as a courageous preacher who gave his life for the faith.

