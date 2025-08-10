Mount Etna erupted in Sicily 10 August 2025

On Sicily, this morning on Etna, lava flowed from a height of three thousand meters, opening an effusive vent located on the southern slope of Bocca Nuova. This was reported by the Etna Observatory of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), writes UNN with reference to LaPresse.

The lava flow is moving south, and INGV personnel are conducting field studies. No significant seismic changes have been reported. The source of the volcanic tremor is located at an altitude of 2800 meters between Voragine and the Northeast Crater.

On June 2, 2025, a very high cloud of smoke rose from Etna at the location where an intense eruptive phase is currently underway. In its statement, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported that at 9:24 AM, a pyroclastic flow occurred, "likely caused by the collapse of material from the northern slope of the Southeast Crater."

In Kamchatka, the Krasheninnikov volcano erupted, the first in 600 years. The event is associated with a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake in the region.

On Saturday evening, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in the USA, felt in New York and New Jersey. The tremors lasted up to 10 seconds, and there is no information about casualties.