World Whistleblower Day and Midsummer's Eve: what else is celebrated on June 23 23 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

On June 23, a number of important events are celebrated in Ukraine, including Midsummer's Eve, World Whistleblower Day, Typewriter Day, International Dravet Syndrome Awareness Day, International Olympic Day, and the Day of Holy Martyr Agrippina. These events encompass ancient traditions, modern social initiatives, significant inventions, and the honoring of historical figures.

World Whistleblower Day and Midsummer's Eve: what else is celebrated on June 23

On June 23, Ukraine celebrates the Eve of Ivan Kupala and marks World Whistleblower Day, which aims to raise global awareness about the fight against corruption. This is reported by UNN.

World Whistleblower Day

World Whistleblower Day has been celebrated annually on June 23 since 2019, initiated by non-governmental organizations. This day aims to raise global awareness about the fight against corruption and acknowledge the vital role of whistleblowers in this process.

After the pandemic and the #MeToo movement, there was an urgent need for reliable systems for reporting workplace violations. The information provided by whistleblowers relates to specific unlawful acts - criminal offenses, threats to health and safety, or environmental harm. It should be passed on to the relevant authorities or employers so that it benefits society. Furthermore, this day serves as a reminder of the importance of dialogue between employers and employees regarding effective reporting mechanisms and policy evaluation in this area. After all, workplace fraud not only causes financial losses but also undermines an organization's reputation.

Typewriter Day

Typewriter Day is celebrated annually on June 23. It was on this day in 1868 that American inventor Christopher Sholes received a patent for the world's first typewriter - an invention that radically changed the way information was recorded and disseminated.

His first model was the size of a large table, had a keyboard similar to piano keys, and only typed in capital letters. The operator could not see the result immediately, as the paper was hidden inside the mechanism. This machine laid the groundwork for the current QWERTY layout - the first six keys in the top row of the keyboard were arranged exactly this way. Interestingly, there was no separate key for the number "1" on the keyboard: it was replaced by the letter "I", and the Shift key appeared only ten years later.

As Sholes did not have the funds to start production, he sold the rights to his invention to Phil Remington, a well-known designer and arms manufacturer. Remington's engineers improved the mechanism, and on March 1, 1873, Remington and Sons began mass production of typewriters in New York.

Angelina Jolie in Cannes mentioned the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, who was killed by Russia18.05.25, 18:03 • 5516 views

International Dravet Syndrome Awareness Day

International Dravet Syndrome Awareness Day, celebrated annually on June 23, aims to draw attention to one of the most severe forms of childhood epilepsy.

This rare genetic disease usually manifests in the first years of life and is accompanied by severe seizures that often do not respond to traditional treatment. Children with this syndrome also face developmental and learning difficulties and have associated psychological disorders.

On this day, campaigns are held worldwide to raise awareness about Dravet syndrome, its manifestations, and modern treatment methods. Special attention is paid not only to informing the public but also to supporting families who fight daily for their children's quality of life. The medical community also actively uses this date to draw attention to the need for research and new approaches to treatment.

This day is an opportunity not only to talk about the disease but also to unite society's efforts to make the lives of children with Dravet syndrome safer and more dignified.

Eve of Ivan Kupala

The Ivan Kupala holiday, which traditionally falls on the night of June 23-24 (July 6-7 according to the old style), dates back to pagan times - long before the baptism of Rus. On this night, young people immerse themselves in rituals that glorify the power of nature, water, and fire.

According to beliefs, it is on Kupala night that the magical fern blooms in the forest. Whoever finds its flower will attain extraordinary happiness or wealth. However, the path to this goal can be challenging: seekers face trials and encounters with evil spirits, who try in every way to mislead them.

Traditionally, on this evening, girls gather medicinal herbs and weave wreaths, decorating them with candles. Then they release them onto the water, watching them float, trying to guess their destiny and learn the name of their future groom. Boys, in turn, gather brushwood, light a large Kupala bonfire, and jump over it, believing that such a ritual brings happiness and purification. If a couple jumps over the flame without letting go of their hands - a happy life together awaits them.

Water and fire on Kupala night are considered magical elements that cleanse not only the body but also the soul. That is why it was customary to swim on this day - to restore energy and inner harmony.

Ivan Kupala Day: wreaths, jumping over fire, and other traditions of the main summer holiday20.06.25, 15:29 • 4856 views

International Olympic Day

On June 23, 1894, a historic international congress on physical education took place in Paris. On this day, Baron Pierre de Coubertin delivered a report proposing to revive the Olympic Games under a modern model. His initiative was supported by delegates from 12 countries, and on the same day, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was founded, with Coubertin himself as its Secretary-General. The first modern Olympics were scheduled for 1896 in Greece.

In 1967, the IOC proclaimed June 23 as International Olympic Day - in tribute to the idea that united the world. Since then, this day has been dedicated not only to sporting achievements but also to promoting the ideals of friendship, mutual understanding, and peace. According to the Olympic Charter, the main goal of the movement is to educate youth through sport, shaping a better and more harmonious world.

Ukrainian foil fencers won gold at the European Championships19.06.25, 19:43 • 2902 views

Day of Holy Martyr Agrippina

The holy virgin Agrippina was born in ancient Rome and dedicated her life to God from a young age. Her righteous and chaste life was like the fragrance of a fragrant rose among believers - an example of spiritual purity that benefited hearts and drove away passions. She espoused herself to Christ and bravely accepted a martyr's death for her faith during the reign of Emperor Valerian.

After cruel tortures - beatings, bone breaking, and shackles - Agrippina was freed by an angel of God, who strengthened her spirit. Despite her suffering, she did not break and gave her soul to God in agony. Her body was secretly taken from Rome by Christian women Vassa, Paula, and Agathonike. After a long journey, they finally reached Sicily, where they buried the saint.

Since Sicily received Agrippina's relics, the land was freed from demonic influence, and later - from the attack of the Hagarenes, who suffered a sudden defeat near her temple. Through the saint's prayers, the sick were healed, lepers were cleansed, and God's grace, through her intercession, helped those who turned to her with faith.

Pope Leo XIV considers AI a key threat to humanity: details18.06.25, 13:04 • 2814 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

