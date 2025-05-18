Angelina Jolie in Cannes mentioned the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, who was killed by Russia

Hollywood actress and Oscar winner Angelina Jolie appeared at the Cannes Film Festival. She presented the "Discovery of the Year" awards (Trophée Chopard) and gave an important speech in which she mentioned the murdered artists - including Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, UNN reports with reference to Variety.

The presentation of the 25th edition of the Trophée Chopard took place during a dinner on the Carlton beach, co-hosted by Iris Knobloch, President of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate, and Caroline Scheufele, Co-President and Artistic Director of Chopard.

The award recognizes young international film talents, honoring one actress and one actor with promising careers each year. Jolie presented the awards to Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett.

Last year's winners were Sophie Wilde and Mike Faist. Other winners of the award, which often foreshadows future victories, include Marion Cotillard, Diane Kruger, Léa Seydoux, Florence Pugh, Jessie Buckley, Niels Schneider, Jeremy Irvine and Joe Alwyn. During the ceremony, Jolie reflected on the ability of international cinema to influence the world in times of global instability.

I love international cinema. We are transported to other countries, to private moments, even to the battlefield, we communicate and empathize. I think of films like "The Shadow of My Father" (set during the 1993 election crisis in Nigeria), which premieres here in Cannes. Anything that can make international cinema more accessible is necessary and welcome - Jolie told the stellar audience.

According to her, "none of us are naive".

We know that many artists around the world lack the freedom and security to tell their stories, and many have lost their lives, such as Fatima Hassouna, killed in Gaza, Shaden Hardud, killed in Sudan, and Victoria Amelina, killed in Ukraine, and many other extraordinary artists who should be with us now. We owe a debt of gratitude to all those who risk their lives and share their stories and experiences, because they have helped us learn and grow - she added.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the 78th Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 13 to 24 in the charming city of Cannes, located on the sunny coast of the French Riviera. During these days, filmmakers, actors, and industry representatives from all over the world will compete for the highest award in the world of cinema - the Palme d'Or.

