Angelina Jolie in Cannes mentioned the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, who was killed by Russia

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
04:47 PM • 6296 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

02:58 PM • 20050 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

01:32 PM • 34353 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

12:29 PM • 42130 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

12:08 PM • 48540 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 48504 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 155038 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 95770 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 94739 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 385932 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Broadcast
Popular news

Pope Leo XIV assumes office as head of the Roman Catholic Church

May 18, 07:54 AM • 40721 views

The first round of presidential elections has started in Poland: 13 candidates

May 18, 08:03 AM • 30093 views

Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations

May 18, 09:51 AM • 36105 views

Exchange of 1000 for 1000 people: "we are working to ensure that our people return home as soon as possible" - Umerov

May 18, 10:34 AM • 38720 views

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

May 18, 10:51 AM • 100983 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 173128 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 385932 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 314128 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 419461 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 406081 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Rome

Kyiv

UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 75027 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 155038 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 68003 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 70666 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 80025 views
Angelina Jolie in Cannes mentioned the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, who was killed by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1500 views

Angelina Jolie presented the Trophée Chopard awards at the Cannes Film Festival and mentioned artists who died, including Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina. She emphasized the importance of freedom for artists.

Angelina Jolie in Cannes mentioned the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, who was killed by Russia

Hollywood actress and Oscar winner Angelina Jolie appeared at the Cannes Film Festival. She presented the "Discovery of the Year" awards (Trophée Chopard) and gave an important speech in which she mentioned the murdered artists - including Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, UNN reports with reference to Variety.

Details

The presentation of the 25th edition of the Trophée Chopard took place during a dinner on the Carlton beach, co-hosted by Iris Knobloch, President of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate, and Caroline Scheufele, Co-President and Artistic Director of Chopard.

The award recognizes young international film talents, honoring one actress and one actor with promising careers each year. Jolie presented the awards to Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett.

Last year's winners were Sophie Wilde and Mike Faist. Other winners of the award, which often foreshadows future victories, include Marion Cotillard, Diane Kruger, Léa Seydoux, Florence Pugh, Jessie Buckley, Niels Schneider, Jeremy Irvine and Joe Alwyn. During the ceremony, Jolie reflected on the ability of international cinema to influence the world in times of global instability.

I love international cinema. We are transported to other countries, to private moments, even to the battlefield, we communicate and empathize. I think of films like "The Shadow of My Father" (set during the 1993 election crisis in Nigeria), which premieres here in Cannes. Anything that can make international cinema more accessible is necessary and welcome 

- Jolie told the stellar audience.

According to her, "none of us are naive".

We know that many artists around the world lack the freedom and security to tell their stories, and many have lost their lives, such as Fatima Hassouna, killed in Gaza, Shaden Hardud, killed in Sudan, and Victoria Amelina, killed in Ukraine, and many other extraordinary artists who should be with us now. We owe a debt of gratitude to all those who risk their lives and share their stories and experiences, because they have helped us learn and grow 

- she added.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the 78th Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 13 to 24 in the charming city of Cannes, located on the sunny coast of the French Riviera. During these days, filmmakers, actors, and industry representatives from all over the world will compete for the highest award in the world of cinema - the Palme d'Or. 

Norwegian Writers' Association Prize for Freedom of Expression: Rushdie and Amelina honored13.03.24, 22:21 • 25347 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World
Cannes
France
Ukraine
