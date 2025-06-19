Ukrainian foil fencers won gold at the European Championships

In the final of the women's team épée at the continental championship in Genoa, Italy, the Ukrainian women confidently defeated the Swiss team - 45:34. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The European Championship gold was won by: Olena Kryvytska, Anna Maksymenko, Inna Brovko, and Vlada Kharkova - the statement said.

In the semifinals, Bohdan Nikishin's proteges were stronger than the tournament hosts, the 2024 Olympic champions, the Italian team – 45:27, who ultimately won bronze at the European Championships.

Recall

On May 24, Ukrainian fencer Vlada Kharkova won a bronze medal at the World Cup stage in China. This is Ukraine's first personal award in women's épée in seven years.