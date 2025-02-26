ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Isolation regime introduced at American air base in Sicily

Isolation regime introduced at American air base in Sicily

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17985 views

The isolation regime imposed due to a “security incident” has been lifted at NAS Sigonella in Sicily. The base is a key logistics center for US and NATO operations in the region.

On Wednesday, February 26, the isolation regime at the US Navy's NAS Sigonella (NAS 2) airbase in Sicily was lifted. A few hours ago, it was introduced due to a “security incident”. This was reported by Newsweek, according to UNN.

Details

The situation was resolved and the order to shelter in place was canceled. The entry and exit lanes at the NAS 2 checkpoint are open

- the statement said.

According to the U.S. Navy, NAS 2 is one of the four main facilities that make up the base, which covers more than 5.3 square kilometers. It serves as the main aviation and operational center of the base, where aircraft are stationed.

Context

At 8:36 a.m. local time, the base issued a statement warning of closure “due to the current situation” at the NAS 2 checkpoint.

Traffic was diverted to another gate and personnel were advised to avoid the road between the facility and the military housing complex. They were also instructed to follow the instructions of the Naval Security Forces and to monitor the emergency notification system.

The US Navy and the Italian Air Force operate Sigonella, which serves as the main logistics center for US and NATO operations, providing surveillance, reconnaissance, refueling and cargo transportation. The base plays a strategic role in military operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

14.08.23, 12:55 • 1180390 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
sicilySicily
united-states-navyUnited States Navy
natoNATO
italyItaly

