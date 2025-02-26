Isolation regime introduced at American air base in Sicily

On Wednesday, February 26, the isolation regime at the US Navy's NAS Sigonella (NAS 2) airbase in Sicily was lifted. A few hours ago, it was introduced due to a “security incident”. This was reported by Newsweek, according to UNN.

Details

The situation was resolved and the order to shelter in place was canceled. The entry and exit lanes at the NAS 2 checkpoint are open - the statement said.

According to the U.S. Navy, NAS 2 is one of the four main facilities that make up the base, which covers more than 5.3 square kilometers. It serves as the main aviation and operational center of the base, where aircraft are stationed.

Context

At 8:36 a.m. local time, the base issued a statement warning of closure “due to the current situation” at the NAS 2 checkpoint.

Traffic was diverted to another gate and personnel were advised to avoid the road between the facility and the military housing complex. They were also instructed to follow the instructions of the Naval Security Forces and to monitor the emergency notification system.

The US Navy and the Italian Air Force operate Sigonella, which serves as the main logistics center for US and NATO operations, providing surveillance, reconnaissance, refueling and cargo transportation. The base plays a strategic role in military operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.