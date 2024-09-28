In Sicily, a cinema owner refuses to show a movie about a mafia boss

The owner of a cinema in Castelvetrano, the Sicilian hometown of the famous Cosa Nostra mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, refuses to show a film about his life. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the owner of the only cinema in Castelvetrano, the Sicilian hometown of the famous Cosa Nostra mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, refused to show a film about his life.

The media speculate that one of the reasons Vaccarino refuses to show the film could be a reference to his father. Another reason given is

The mayor of Castelvetrano, Giovanni Lentini, said he would try to convince Vaccarino to show the film.

Recall

In January last year, the most wanted Italian mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested in Sicily after 30 years on the run. In September last year, Denaro died in hospital after falling into an irreversible coma, where he was being treated for cancer.

Germany counts more than a thousand Italian mafia in the country